'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted online before news about his ex, Jen Harley, dropped. Here's what's going on.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s return. Fans remember him for his time dating Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. After Sammi, he dated Jen Harley, and they share a daughter. Unfortunately, recent reports suggest Harley is having custody issues with her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, who was recently arrested for domestic violence. Here’s what Ortiz-Magro posted before the news dropped.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posts he’s ‘unbothered’ before news of Jen Harley dropped

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation welcomes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in season 7. The original Jersey Shore cast member is known for his tumultuous relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola from 2009 to 2014. In 2017, Ortiz-Magro began dating Jen Harley. The couple called it quits in 2019 after welcoming their daughter, Ariana, in April 2018.

Unfortunately, Harley entered a custody battle in 2024 over her 6-month-old son, Jayden, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole. Ambrosole was arrested for domestic violence on April 14, 2024, following an altercation between the couple. According to Page Six, documents claim that Harley said Ambrosole “pinned her head down to the bed” and dragged “her down the stairs by her hair” after she refused to tell him who she was texting while they were in bed together. Ambrosole also allegedly hit Harley’s head against the stove, refrigerator, and dining room wall and choked her at knifepoint.

As for the custody battle, Ambrosole filed a petition for paternity on April 22, 2024, after Harley allegedly “absconded” to Las Vegas “without notice” and with their 6-month-old. Ambrosole wanted to legally prevent Harley from leaving the country with their son.

So, what does Ortiz-Magro think of the news? He hasn’t posted anything to Instagram that directly relates to his ex. However, before the news broke, he posted a photo of him relaxing in shorts and a T-shirt outside. “Unbothered #BestLife,” he captioned the post.

What happened between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and ex-girlfriend Jen Harley?

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-fiancée, Saffire Matos | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley had a tumultuous relationship from start to finish.

After they began dating in 2017, Ortiz-Magro left to film Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and his fellow cast members debated whether he was staying faithful to Harley during filming. Cheating allegations hit Ortiz-Magro in 2018, resulting in an online fight between the couple. After a physical altercation captured online, they broke up. The couple reconciled and broke up several more times through 2018 and 2019, with reports of physical violence occurring between them.

Finally, in October 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the other misdemeanors. Ortiz-Magro faced another arrest for domestic violence in April 2021 with his fiancée at the time, Saffire Matos.

The ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star has primary physical custody of their daughter, Ariana

In October 2022, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was granted primary physical custody of his daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Ariana’s primary residence is with the father in California,” the judge ruled at the time, according to The Sun. “This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times.”

“During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth, and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 pm until Sunday at 6 pm,” the judge continued.

Ortiz-Magro frequently posts photos of him with his daughter. He posted a series of photos and video clips of him and Ariana at a father-daughter dance in April 2024. “I am so proud of you!” he captioned the post. “You bring me so much joy and peace. I couldn’t have asked for a better Angel! I love you. Can’t wait for our next 12 years of more of Father & Daughter dances!”

Elements of this story were originally reported by Us Weekly.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.