MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 brought Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back, and fans are observing how the dynamics in the house changed with his return. In episode 11, Ronnie speaks to Angelina Pivarnick about her issues with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and others in the house. Here’s what Ronnie said about Angelina’s “deep-rooted issues.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro calls out Angelina Pivarnick for having ‘deep-rooted issues’ in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had a highly-anticipated return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. He and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola have a serious past, but they’re both in better places in their lives. In episode 11, Ronnie talks to Angelina about the constant chaos in her life and her fighting with Sammi.

“You don’t need to let everything in your life stress you,” Ronnie tells Angelina. “You don’t have to live in chaos everywhere, Ang — you go home, you live in chaos. You’re going through things with your father, this person, and that person, it’s like, you need to find some kind of peace.”

Angelina then takes a phone call on speakerphone with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. While on the phone, Sammi calls Angelina out for gossiping about her with Ronnie. This angers Angelina.

“I think Ang is co-dependent, whether it’s on chaos or whether it’s on a person,” Ronnie says. He guesses that Angelina might act out to “feel love,” especially given the situation with her father. “I feel like she has really deep-rooted issues that she needs to resolve rather than take it out on other people.”

Angelina Pivarnick says Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is the reason for her problems

Angelina Pivarnick from ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

While speaking to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 11, Angelina brought up that she believes Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is the reason behind her problems in the house. Angelina tells Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D that she has issues with Mike, and they promptly FaceTime him.

“This, right here, is poetic,” Mike tells the camera. “As I’m on the toilet, Angelina is talking mad s***. She just loves to play the victim. She loves to point the finger; she loves to deflect. And it’s really getting tiring at this point. Angelina got a problem with everybody.”

Ronnie thinks Angelina needs to take a closer look inward. “You’re being the victim,” Ronnie says of Angelina. “It’s everyone else; it’s never you. It can’t be everyone else if everything’s always happening to you. In therapy, when s***’s going on in your life, and things aren’t right, you have to sometimes take a step back and say, ‘What did I do for things to be like this?'”

She fought with Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola throughout the season

Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola started fighting at the beginning of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. Angelina feels resentful of Sammi for the attention that Sammi has received since rejoining the series.

“I think Angelina doesn’t like the fact that I’m getting all this attention for coming back,” Sammi said. “She doesn’t like the fact that I don’t thank her enough.”

However, Angelina doesn’t think she has a jealousy issue. She says she brought Sammi back on the show so they could rekindle their friendship, but the rekindling hasn’t gone according to plan. “I literally brought you in thinking you were going to be a friend,” Angelina said of Sammi. “You’ve been nothing of that sort.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

