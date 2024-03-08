MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is here, and fans see the growing disconnect between Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick. In episode 5, Sammi and Angelina get into an argument they cannot squash. While Sammi tries to stop their fighting, Angelina continues to poke the bear. So, why does Angelina have an issue with Sammi? Here’s what Sammi explains.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick fight in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 Episode 5

Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick are at odds in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 5, “Straight to Seaside!”. In episode 4, viewers started to see the cracks in their friendship. But the situation escalates in episode 5.

While the Jersey Shore cast drinks at the bar, Angelina starts negatively talking about Sammi. Angelina claims that she doesn’t have an issue with Sammi — it’s Sammi who has a problem with her. Sammi disagrees, noting that Angelina has negatively talked about her in the past. The situation progresses at the bar, and Sammi calls Angelina out for having a tantrum like a child. Angelina feels disgusted by the comment that she’s acting like a child and uses it as ammo against Sammi for the rest of the night.

The rest of the cast attempts to move on from the situation, but Angelina can’t let it go. She talks to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi about how Sammi doesn’t respect her. Sammi wants to squash the beef with Angelina and directly asks Angelina to let it go, but it continues to come up at the bar, at the house, and the following morning.

So, what’s the issue between the women? Angelina feels upset that Sammi doesn’t appear to respect her, as Angelina credits herself for bringing Sammi on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I literally brought you in thinking you were going to be a friend,” Angelina says of Sammi. “You’ve been nothing of that sort.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola explains why her angry co-star dislikes her

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 has highlighted Angelina Pivarnick’s highs and lows. And it evidently hasn’t been easy for her with the spotlight on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s return to the series. In season 7 episode 5, Sammi explains that Angelina is likely upset about the attention that others give her.

“I think Angelina doesn’t like the fact that I’m getting all this attention for coming back,” Sammi says. “She doesn’t like the fact that I don’t thank her enough.”

Fans on Reddit noticed several months ago that Angelina and Sammi appeared to unfollow each other on social media, proving the feud is real. It’s unclear if they’ve made up since the huge fight in Family Vacation.

The rest of the cast thinks Angelina Pivarnick still struggles with other aspects of her life

In Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, cast members mention the various difficulties that Angelina Pivarnick recently went through. The beginning of the season showed her reuniting with her father, and she has ongoing issues with her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina hint that these issues hurt Angelina more than she realizes.

“What’s going on?” Sammi asks Angelina while they fight in the house.

“Why do you keep saying that to me?” Angelina says. “You know what’s going on in my life, Sam.”

“I know Angelina’s gone through a lot,” Sammi tells the producers. “But, at the end of the day, I’ve been there for her.”

Angelina separately tells the producers that she feels disappointed in Sammi’s lack of awareness. “You can’t even have the decency to think about what I’m going through in my life?” she adds.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

