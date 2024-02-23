Angelina Pivarnick said her ex-husband reached out to her in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7. Here's what he offered her.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is here, and fans get to see what the cast members are talking about in 2024. All eyes are on Angelina Pivarnick this season, as fans are curious to hear more about where she stands with her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella. In episode 3, she discussed how she wants kids — and she might even use the sperm from her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, to do so. Here’s what she said.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 shows Angelina Pivarnick considering using her ex-husband’s sperm

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 puts the spotlight on Angelina Pivarnick. Angelina is currently engaged to Vinny “2.0” Tortorella but was previously married to Chris Larangeira. In episode 3 of the season, she discusses the possibility of having children using her ex-husband’s sperm.

While on the phone with the rest of the cast, Angelina reveals that Chris texted her to tell her he still loves her. “And then he’s like, hey, if you want to have a baby, I don’t mind giving you my sperm,” she adds.

A few days after spilling the news to the rest of the house, Angelina reveals more information about her text conversation with Chris. She and Chris were together for five years, but they couldn’t make their marriage work. After discussing the conversation with Chris, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola asks Angelina what she wants. Angelina says she definitely wants to have a baby, but Sammi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley try to talk her out of it.

“You don’t just want to have a random kid with somebody,” Sammi says. “There’s a lot of responsibility.”

“I go back and forth with it,” Angelina says. “I don’t want marriage, but then, I do want a child.”

Angelina explains to Sammi and Jenni that Vinny 2.0 still lives at her house, but their relationship hit a rough patch. She’s not sure what will happen, but she knows she wants a kid of her own.

“I know Angelina’s not where she wants to be, but babies do not solve problems; they actually amplify them,” Jenni says.

Angelina counters by stating that no one is ever truly ready for parenthood. “You just do it,” she says.

Angelina Pivarnick and her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira | Steven Ferdman/AFP via Getty Images

She previously discussed parenthood with Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has discussed parenthood in the past. She once posted to her Instagram Stories that she “deserves to be a mom” and wants “a little Angelina.” She also talked to Jenni “JWoww” Farley about having kids with her then-boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella.

Angelina told Jenni that she was “100%” certain that she and Vinny would make great parents together, and Vinny even encouraged the idea. “I had a conversation with him about freezing my eggs recently,” Angelina shared, according to HollywoodLife. “He doesn’t want that for me. He’s like, ‘Why would you freeze your eggs when we can have kids?'”

While Vinny and Angelina weren’t engaged then, Angelina expressed that she hoped to get the ball rolling “soon” on their future together. “I’m 36 years old,” she added. “I’m not getting any younger. It’s not like time is on my side to have a child. Your body won’t work anymore. It’s science.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

