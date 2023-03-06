Chris Larangeira Opens up to ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans After His Divorce From Angelina

Chris Larangeira’s divorce from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick became final in May 2022. On Mar. 3, Chris opened up to his followers by answering questions in his Instagram Stories. Many of those questions were connected to Chris’s current relationship status. Here’s what Angelina’s ex had to say.

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick | Steven Ferdman/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Larangeira might start dating again after the divorce

The reality TV couple got married in November 2019. As documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, their wedding created drama between Angelina and the roommates. Later, the reality show also captured the dissolution of Angelina and Chris’s marriage. Naturally, fans want to know why Chris isn’t in a new relationship yet.

“Why don’t you have a girlfriend or new wife yet?” they asked on Instagram. “I haven’t even went on one date yet,” Chris replied, adding how he was taking time for himself and “just wasn’t up for” dating. He added: “I think I’m ready now though and will start dating again.”

Angelina Pivarnick’s ex-husband ‘wishes her the best’

“Are you ever sad about the dissolution of your marriage?” another Instagram user asked. “I was for a long time but not really anymore,” Chris started.

He and Angelina used to throw shade at each other on social media, which resulted in Angelina promising an article that would expose the truth about Chris and his alleged infidelity. However, that article never came out and Angelina and Chris’s public feuding has since ceased.

“I have no hate in my heart anymore,” he continued. “I wish Ang the best; I worked on myself and I feel better than ever.”

“Do you believe Angelina and you [will] be together again?” another fan replied to Chris’s post. “No, no,” Chris said. “Let her be happy with her new man and life. I wish them the best.”

Angelina has reportedly been dating Vinny Tortorella. The reality star teased her new relationship in season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but Angelina and Vinny went public with their relationship in February 2023. “Vinny 2.0” — not Vinny Guadagnino — allegedly proposes to Angelina in the upcoming episodes of the MTV reality series.

Chris Larangeira misses being married

The ups and downs of Chris and Angelina’s relationship became the storyline of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Seasons 3, 4, and some of 5. After the drama that resulted from their November 2019 wedding, the former couple even had a “wedding redo” on the show. But in 2022, their divorce was finalized.

“Do you miss being married?” another fan asked Chris. He admitted: “I do miss what I once had.”

Chris continued: “I really miss my animals, but it’s a part of my life. God has brought me to a new journey and I’m really excited to embrace it.”

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.