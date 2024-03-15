Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' still aren't on good terms. Here's what went down in March 2024.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s issues with Angelina Pivarnick. Angelina claims that Sammi only returned to the show because she brought her back. However, Sammi believes that Angelina is jealous of her. Recently, Sammi and Angelina had a tense meet-up at a bar with camera crews.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick had a tense meet-up at a bar in March 2024

Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans see Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick’s issues reach a boiling point. Angelina wants credit for bringing Sammi back on the show, as Sammi previously left Jersey Shore. However, Angelina doesn’t think she’s getting the credit that she deserves. And she also doesn’t love how much attention Sammi is getting for returning.

Sammi and Angelina reportedly met at Urban Coalhouse Pizza and Bar in Red Bank, New Jersey, on March 1, 2024. Angelina was reportedly an hour late meeting Sammi, and camera crews were there to record the interaction. When Angelina finally arrived, both women raised their voices as they spoke to each other. One of the producers allegedly came over to quiet them down.

Bar owner Michael Centaro commented on the situation. “They seem to be enjoying themselves, which is nice,” he said, according to Asbury Park Press NJ. “They do have a little bit of friction; they don’t really get along too well. We’re happy to have the exposure — we’ve been doing this since 2009.”

While Angelina and Sammi filmed for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the bar at Urban Coalhouse was full, and few patrons paid attention to the drama.

Fans expect this drama to persist into the next season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 focuses heavily on the drama between Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick. Currently, Sammi doesn’t follow Angelina on social media, proving their feud is likely not just for the cameras. And fans fully expect that the next season of Family Vacation will delve even more into why Angelina takes issue with Sammi.

“So, this means they’ll have issues into season 7b too,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “I’m tired ….”

“I think Angelina is trying to piss Sam off on purpose,” another fan wrote. “Angelina was high off the wedding drama and people being on her side. I think she’s trying to piss Sam off enough so Sam pops off and Angelina can cry about how everyone is so mean to her. Angelina is a chronic victim.”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola will have additional drama when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro enters the show

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 has focused heavily on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s conflict with Angelina Pivarnick. But fans can expect new issues to arise when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returns. Ronnie’s return has been teased all season, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino discuss it at the end of episode 6.

Mike and Snooki discuss whether they want to invite Ron on their upcoming Nashville trip. Mike explains to Snooki that the guys called Ron on “Jersey Shore Day,” and Ron sounded great. “I think we’re going to have to eventually take the leap and invite him,” Mike says.

“So, we’re not asking the roomies?” Snooki questions. “We’re just doing it?”

“It’s been a few years,” Mike tells the cameras. “Ron hasn’t been in the news. He’s made his amends. The next step is to take the leap.”

“We have to give him a second chance, like we gave you,” Snooki adds.

“We have to figure out the Sam situation as well,” Mike concludes.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

