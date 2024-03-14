MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 illuminates the issues between Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Angelina takes credit for Sammi rejoining the cast for the show’s latest season. This leads to problems between the two women. On March 14, 2024, the Jersey Shore cast wished Sammi a happy birthday on social media — but Angelina left herself out.

Angelina Pivarnick didn’t wish ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola a happy birthday

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans see the tension between Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Sammi rejoined the cast this season, and Angelina credits herself for Sammi’s decision. Angelina believes she was the one who convinced Sammi to come back to the show. Unfortunately, Sammi’s return has brought the star much attention, and Angelina seems to wish others gave her more credit.

Sammi celebrated her birthday on March 14, 2024. She posted a selfie to Instagram to commemorate the day. “Cheers to being another year older …. Birthday girl on a Jerzday how fun,” she captioned the post. She then encouraged her fans to watch the new episode of Family Vacation airing on March 14.

Deena Cortese commented on Sammi’s post. “Happy birthday, beautiful,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Other cast members posted their happy birthdays on Instagram Stories. DJ Pauly D, a rare Instagram poster, added a photo of him and Sammi to his stories. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added a throwback photo of the entire cast (minus Angelina) to wish Sammi a fantastic day. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also added a photo of the cast without Angelina. Jenni “JWoww” Farley added a grid of photos of her with Sammi. Finally, Deena posted a photo of all of the Jersey Shore women.

Although she was online, Angelina didn’t post anything for Sammi’s birthday. She went on Instagram Live briefly without mentioning Sammi’s big day.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ stopped following Angelina Pivarnick on social media

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans noticed that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola no longer follows Angelina Pivarnick on social media. However, Angelina still follows Sammi. At some point, it appears that Angelina and Sammi mutually unfollowed each other, but Angelina is back to following Sammi.

“It’s giving storyline, tbh,” a fan on Reddit said regarding the unfollowing. “I said this in a previous thread, but Angelina is the default person when it comes to this show’s drama. It’s gotten old at this point.”

“Sammi, at the end of the day, has a mean streak herself that no one really paid attention to because of the Ron abuse/drama,” another fan wrote. “Sammi was incredibly mean to Snooki the first night at the house pre-Ron saga. She literally said, ‘Don’t breathe on me,’ when Snooki was sick, dead serious, with so much attitude.”

The 2 women continue to fight in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

The early episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 show tension between Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Angelina Pivarnick. And there’s no sign of stopping by mid-season. The gloves come off after Sammi calls Angelina a “toddler” in the bar bathroom. Eventually, Sammi calls Angelina out for feeling jealous. Angelina denies feeling jealous of Sammi.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi agrees that Angelina acts like a toddler. “I have a toddler right now, and toddlers are maniacs that do whatever they want,” Snooki says. “They scream, they have fits, they have tantrums. So, I can see why Sam maybe said, ‘You’re acting like a toddler.’ But yeah, this is not gonna be good.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.