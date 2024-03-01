Why did Angelina Pivarnick leave during the first season of 'Jersey Shore'? She said it had to do with her crush on Mike 'The Situation.'

Truths are spilled in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. In episode 3, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino admitted to the group that they had a relationship in the past. Angelina divulged in episode 4 that her romantic feelings toward Mike were why she left Jersey Shore Season 1.

Angelina Pivarnick said that she left ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 1 because of Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 illuminates Angelina Pivarnick’s past relationship with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. At the start of episode 4, Angelina and Mike discussed their brief sexual past and what led to the end of their romance. The other cast members couldn’t believe they were finding out about this romance 15 years after it first occurred.

“‘Mike-alina’ as a couple would be so f***ing toxic and terrible and always fighting,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said of Mike and Angelina’s relationship. “That, no, it’s the end of the world.”

Mike added that Angelina wasn’t the only Jersey Shore member he hooked up with. He said that he hooked up with Deena Cortese, Snooki, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and he “smooched” Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Later in the episode, Angelina and Mike brought up their past relationship again. Angelina revealed that she would feel jealous when he brought home women to the Jersey Shore house. At the time, Angelina hated that Mike brought home random women to the hot tub, and she aggressively approached him about not hanging out with her.

“Angelina is holding on to a lot,” Mike told the cameras.

Pauly D got to the bottom of why Angelina left Jersey Shore Season 1. “So, you left early because you didn’t want to film with your ex?” he asked her.

“Basically,” Angelina said.

Angelina Pivarnick admitted feeling jealous of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 4 showed tension between Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. While talking about her past relationship with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina mentioned that she felt jealous of Mike’s attraction toward Sammi.

“That’s another thing. I saw Mike really liked you,” Angelina said to Sammi.

“Now she’s jealous of Sam!” Deena Cortese announced after Angelina’s confession.”

“Don’t be jealous of that,” Sammi told the cameras. “

Angelina and Sammi opened up about the tension between them toward the end of the episode. Angelina told the cameras that she was the one to reach out to Sammi about rejoining the cast, but she didn’t feel like Sammi acted like a friend toward her. Sammi told the cameras that Angelina consistently talked poorly about her behind her back.

She and Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella are on the verge of a breakup in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick | Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 Episode 3 highlighted Angelina Pivarnick’s current situation with Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. The couple remained engaged, but Angelina admitted that their romance was headed south. She spoke candidly about her relationship with Jenny “JWoww” Farley and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“I don’t think I’m gonna get married again,” Angelina said.

“I just don’t want a repeat of what happened with my divorce,” she explained to the producers. “Divorce is not easy. It takes a toll on you. It’s very emotional.”

Angelina also mentioned that her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, reached out to offer her his sperm in the event that she may want a child.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

