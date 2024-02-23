Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick dated in the past. Here's what they shared in 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 brings fans back into the world of the original Jersey Shore cast members. The cast members have a lot of history together, including past hookups and dates. In episode 3, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino open up about dating in the past. Here’s what they said and what Mike revealed in a photo.

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino discussed their dating history in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shines a light on the past relationships and hookups between cast members. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is married to Lauren Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to Vinny Tortorella. However, Mike and Angelina briefly dated before they found their forever partners.

Angelina and Mike discuss their past dating history with the rest of the cast while sitting down for dinner. The conversation starts with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola talking about her past hookup with Mike.

“You kissed everyone!” Angelina said to Mike. “You guys would be very shocked that me and you went on four dates.” The rest of the cast were in shock by the admission.

“We went on a couple dates, and we were definitely into each other,” Mike added.

“You definitely were into me, and I was into you,” Angelina said.

“Are you kidding?” Jenni “JWoww” Farley told producers. “We’re finding this out 15 f***ing years later?”

Mike gave more context to the dating situation. He explained that before Jersey Shore was picked up, he and Angelina dated in 2009. He then shared a photo of him and Angelina from that time. The photo shows him with his arm around Angelina at the club. Mike throws a peace sign with his fingers while Angelina holds a drink.

Ultimately, Mike and Angelina’s relationship fizzled out, and Mike seemed to give a funny and shocking explanation as to why.

Mike ‘The Situation’ said he ‘really didn’t like’ Angelina Pivarnick when ‘Jersey Shore’ started

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick consider each other family in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. However, Mike revealed in the past that he “really didn’t like” Angelina when Jersey Shore started filming.

“I really didn’t like her when the show first started,” Mike said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. He also explained why he and Angelina wanted to keep their past a secret before the show started filming in 2009.

“When the show first started, we didn’t want the casting to know that we either knew each other or kind of dated,” Mike said. “[We thought] it would hurt the chances of being on a show that was, like, anonymous or something, you know? Like, [it’s supposed to be] all these people in the house, and everybody doesn’t know each other. Meanwhile, I know Angelina. I know Sam [Giancola]. I knew a few people.”

She also used to hook up with Vinny Guadagnino

Aside from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino used to hook up. Vinny previously clarified that he didn’t have a “romantic connection” with Angelina. And he explained how their hookups started.

“So, single people mess around,” Vinny told Entertainment Tonight, according to The Hollywood Gossip. “You can be playful and flirty and stuff, and I think that’s when it gets blown out of proportion. But yeah, I’m cool on it, and, you know, we’re just like a weird family at this point.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

