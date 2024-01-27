Was Vinny Guadagnino really into Angelina Pivarnick in 'Jersey Shore'? Here's what to know about why they hooked up, according to him.

MTV’s Jersey Shore fans know about Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick’s love-hate relationship. Vinny and Angelina hooked up during the show’s first seasons, and they had lingering flirtation in more recent seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While fans wanted to see Vinny and Angelina date (before Angelina dated Vinny “2.0.” Tortorella), Vinny Guadagnino explained the real reason he and his castmate would hook up — and it’s not because of romantic feelings.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Vinny Guadagnino explained why he hooked up with Angelina Pivarnick

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans look forward to seeing Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick interact for another season. Vinny and Angelina have an interesting past. They care for each other but love making fun of each other and pushing each other’s buttons. Many fans would’ve loved to see Vinny and Angelina enter a full-blown relationship. But Vinny once revealed the real reason he hooked up with Angelina.

While speaking to reporters, Vinny explained that he and Angelina have “ongoing beef,” and he was never interested in pursuing a real romance with her. “Everybody wants that,” he said of a relationship between them, according to The Hollywood Gossip. “[But] absolutely no. I mean, she’s cool, but nah. There’s no romantic connection there.”

“I try every day [to set the record straight],” he continued regarding the situation. “I scream it from the rooftops and no one gets it.”

He added that single people get bored in the house, which is precisely what happened between them. “So, single people mess around,” Vinny added. “You can be playful and flirty and stuff, and I think that’s when it gets blown out of proportion. But yeah, I’m cool on it, and, you know, we’re just like a weird family at this point.”

He tried to ‘squash’ any ‘weirdness’ with Angelina Pivarnick in the past

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast members Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley | Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans are eager to see what happens between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick. In 2023, Vinny tried to “squash” any “weirdness” between them by inviting Angelina to his apartment in Manhattan.

“I don’t want her to get the wrong idea,” Vinny told his mom. “I just want to squash any kind of weirdness.”

While Vinny seemed ready to put the past behind him, Angelina alluded that she and Vinny would always have a flirty relationship. “Vinny and I just have this flirtatious relationship, and it’s been like this for years upon years, and it’s probably going to keep going,” Angelina said. “We just do this. It is what it is, but that’s it. There’s nothing to it.”

Now that Angelina is engaged to Vinny Tortorella, fans will have to see how it affects her relationship with the other Vinny.

Vinny Guadagnino said he’s ready to settle down

Many of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 cast members are married with kids. Vinny isn’t there yet, but he’s hopeful he can find someone to settle down with soon.

“I’m definitely trying to enter that phase of my life,” he told In Touch Weekly in October 2023.

That said, he admitted that “the dating scene is horrible,” and he hasn’t had much luck on apps. “It’s hard for me because I’m not just going to walk into a random singles bar, and I haven’t had much luck with apps. I don’t go on many dates.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

