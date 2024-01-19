Does 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 star Vinny Guadagnino use dating apps? Here's what he said about his love life in the recent past.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation brings the original cast back into the spotlight, and fans will see what Vinny Guadagnino is up to. Vinny turned 36 at the end of 2024, and before his birthday, he reflected on his dating life as a man in his mid-30s. Here’s what he said about dating apps, including the one he’s on.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 star Vinny Guadagnino revealed the dating app he’s on

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 brings original cast members like Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi back into the spotlight. Life for the cast members is much different in 2024 than when Jersey Shore began. In October 2023, Vinny opened up about his dating life as a man in his 30s with reality TV fame.

According to Yahoo, Vinny revealed which dating app he’s currently on to In Touch Weekly. “I’m on Raya,” he said. “I don’t see many prospects, to be honest.”

The Jersey Shore star isn’t a fan of sliding into Instagram DMs. “And there isn’t the best pool on Instagram — even if there is, you wouldn’t know it,” he added. “What do you do? You DM, ‘Hey, hey?’ There’s no physical connection happening.”

While he didn’t mind casual hookups in the past, Vinny noted he’s now “dating with intention” to find a suitable partner. “I’m dating with intention, meaning I’m not just looking for someone to have a fun night with,” he told the publication. “So, if I’m sitting down with you looking for you to be my girlfriend, then I want to see some type of future with you, and I like to be inspired. I love artists. I love dancers and actresses. But you can be a doctor, and that’s inspiring, too.”

He said he thinks the other cast members had a ‘life head start’ on him in their lives

Pauly D, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole, Vinny Guadagino, and Jenni Farley | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 will show Vinny Guadagnino with his fellow cast members’ kids and families. A few years ago, Vinny told In Touch Weekly that he felt his other cast members had a “life head start” on him, and he wanted to wait for the right person to settle down with.

“I mean, I’m 33, so I started [being on the show] when I was 21,” he explained. “So, I think [my cast] had a little bit of, like, a life head start on me, but [I’m] definitely not rushing it. I would never just settle down just to settle down. It would have to be for the right one.”

He added that he lives “vicariously through” his co-stars with spouses and kids. “I get to talk about, like, marriage stuff and Home Goods and Bed Bath [& Beyond], and I get to, like, hold their babies and then give them back to them,” he said. “It’s kind of like a perfect situation right now.”

Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi hooked up in the past

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know Vinny Guadagnino’s past hookups with his co-stars, which included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Vinny and Snooki hooked up multiple times in Jersey Shore Season 2, and Vinny started to end the casual hookups in season 3. Later, Snooki developed lasting feelings for Vinny before committing to her now-husband, Jionni LaValle.

Before Snooki and Jionni cemented their relationship, Snooki infamously crawled into bed with Vinny for a hookup. Snooki came clean to Jionni about the situation. In response, Jionni stated, “Tell Vinny he’s dead!”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

