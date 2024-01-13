Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi of 'Jersey Shore' fame doesn't have a prenup with her husband, Jionni LaValle. Here's what to know.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns with fan-favorite stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D., Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Snooki’s life looks much different in 2024 than when Jersey Shore began. She’s married to Jionni LaValle, and they have three kids. The couple’s had their ups and downs, but a source once explained why they’ll never divorce — and it has to do with a prenup.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, have ‘no prenup,’ a source said

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans love hearing about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her life with her husband, Jionni LaValle, and their three kids. In Jersey Shore, Polizzi said that her “ultimate dream is to move to Jersey [and] find a nice, juiced, hot, tan guy,” and she did just that. The couple met at a nightclub and married in 2014. They remain together in 2024.

While Polizzi and LaValle have stuck with each other for over a decade, they ran into issues during the Ashley Madison scandal. LaValle’s name was linked to the cheating website. At the time, Snooki publicly defended her husband.

“Jionni is one of the most humble, respectful, and most loyal souls I know,” Snooki wrote on Instagram in 2015. “No, my husband didn’t sign up on that website to cheat on me.”

Despite Snooki’s strong face to the public, sources noted that she and Jionni were having issues behind closed doors. However, divorce has been, and reportedly never will be, on the table. “

“Snooki will never divorce him,” a source told Radar Online. “She won’t throw him out over this. There’s no prenup.”

She was reportedly advised to get a prenuptial agreement before their marriage

Jionni LaValle and ‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi celebrating their son Lorenzo’s first birthday | Jamie McCarthy/NEP/WireImage

While Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reportedly doesn’t have a prenuptial agreement with her husband, Jionni LaValle, she was allegedly advised to do so before tying the knot. The Daily Mail reported in 2014 that she ignored the advice, as she didn’t want to go through with getting the agreement in writing.

Snooki is reportedly worth around $4 million thanks to her time on Jersey Shore. At the beginning of her reality TV career, she only made about $2,200 per episode. However, as the fans loved the show, her paycheck also grew. She reportedly pulled in around $30,000 per episode by season 2 of the series. Eventually, Snooki was earning around $150,000 per episode of Jersey Shore. This is also how much she’s likely making for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Snooki credits ‘Jersey Shore’ for her husband and kids

Fans share their opinions about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s relationship with her husband, Jionni LaValle. However, she’s extremely happy with her marriage. And she credits Jersey Shore for giving her a family.

“We found our husbands on Jersey Shore, and we have our kids because of Jersey Shore,” she told People. “If it wasn’t for that show and my roommates and the success of it, I wouldn’t ever have what I have. Of course, we would never miss out! And I truly think our husbands would have had just as much guilt [leaving us at home with the kids].”

Fans would love to see Jionni on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. Unfortunately, he hates being on TV and has no plans to show his face.

Elements of this story were originally reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.