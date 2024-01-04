'Jersey Shore' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi recently shared a photo alongside her husband, Jionni LaValle. LaValle prefers to remain out of the spotlight, so fans don't see him too often on his wife's social media.

Nicole Polizzi, affectionately known by her Jersey Shore cast mates as “Snooki,” has always been respectful of her husband’s desire to remain out of the spotlight. The reality star continues to appear on the popular MTV spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but you’ll hardly ever see her husband, Jionni LaValle, on the show. It’s rare that fans get a peek at Polizzi’s life with her husband, but fans have respected LaValle’s wishes.

Polizzi hasn’t posted a photo on Instagram with her man since last year — until now. She recently took to social media to show off her adorable little “squad.”

Nicole Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, with their son Lorenzo | Jamie McCarthy/NEP/WireImage

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares rare photo with husband Jionni LaValle on New Year’s Eve

The Polizzi family cuddled up and rang in 2024 as an adorable little family of five. Polizzi and LaValle share three children; the couple actually first met while filming Jersey Shore when Polizzi brought him home after a night out at the club. Fast forward more than 10 years later, and the reality star and her laid-back husband have now been married for nearly a decade.

Polizzi shared a rare photo with LaValle and the couple’s three kids to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, captioning the image, “Happy New Year from my squad.” She kept the caption short and simple, but fans were thrilled to see her whole family on social media.

“Such a beautiful family,” one user wrote.

“It’s so crazy to see how you and Jionni evolved and created this beautiful family,” someone else added. “You guys really made it. That’s true love. Power couple of the decade [for real].”

Polizzi loves showing off her adorable sons and daughter: Lorenzo, 11, Giovanna, 9, and Angelo, 4, and fans have been able to follow along with the kids as they’ve grown up.

Nicole Polizzi has said in the past that Jionni LaValle prefers to remain out of the spotlight

Polizzi and LaValle have made it work despite her fame, but that’s likely because she has always respected LaValle’s wish to avoid the spotlight. Polizzi once told People that LaValle “freaked out” when photos of the new couple started surfacing shortly after they began dating. “He said, ‘I don’t want to be in that world,’ because he’s trying to be a teacher and, you know, he just wants me to be me.”

LaValle also once explained on social media why he doesn’t travel with Polizzi to film, saying he was “choosing” not to be on TV because he doesn’t like it. Initially, some fans didn’t love that LaValle avoided the spotlight so much, but nowadays, it is probably a strong reason why the couple’s marriage has worked. The couple wed in 2014 and will be celebrating a full decade of marriage this year.

In the most recent season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, LaValle was once again absent from the camera when Polizzi attended the crew’s “family fun trip” to Orlando by herself. However, Polizzi also arrived to the trip late because she said she was busy with her kids. Polizzi has always been a hands-on mother, and while we don’t directly see LaValle’s parenting, we can assume he is the same way; Polizzi delayed the trip to be with her kids. Of course, in the initial episodes of Jersey Shore, fans might have found it hard to picture Polizzi ending up with such an adorable, loving family of her own, but she certainly proved anyone wrong.