Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's greatest accomplishment has nothing to do with her 'Jersey Shore' fame. Here's what she said.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 needs Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as one of the central cast members. Jersey Shore fans remember when Snooki first appeared on the small screen, and they couldn’t get enough of her. While she began the series in her early 20s, she’s now approaching her late 30s, and her priorities have shifted. So, what does Snooki think is her greatest achievement over her lifetime? Here’s what she said.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi says her greatest achievement doesn’t have to do with ‘Jersey Shore’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has much to be proud of. Not only did she attain fame in her 20s for giving fans a candid glimpse into her life, but she managed to stay relevant well into her 30s. Snooki also maintained relationships with all of her original Jersey Shore friends.

So, what does Snooki consider her most significant achievement? While speaking to Page Six, she said her greatest accomplishment is becoming a mom to her three kids, Lorenzo Dominic, Angelo James, and Giovanna Marie.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley agreed with this sentiment, as she’s also a mother. “Being a mom, but being a badass mom, and taking my kids to places I never would’ve dreamed of growing up. Because, where we grew up, it was so small-town living that this couldn’t even have been a dream of mine.”

“I love being a mom,” Snooki added. She then stated that she wished the series showed more interactions between her and her kids. “Like, people have seen me fall down drunk off of wine. Let’s show a little more of me being Mom.”

Snooki said Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino was ‘nervous’ to hold her newborn son

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi holding her son, Lorenzo | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Snooki and JWoww aren’t the only Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members to have kids now. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino currently has two kids, with a third due in March 2024.

While speaking to Today, Snooki revealed that she was surprised that The Situation decided to have children — especially after he reacted to one of her sons. “When I introduced him to (my son) Angelo when he was a tiny baby, Mike was so nervous,” she said. “He didn’t know how to hold Angelo, and he was freaking out.”

“I think he was so nervous to be a dad because, no matter how ready you say you are, you’re just not,” Snooki added. “So, (when I watched) Mike become a dad, it came natural to him like it should.”

Snooki noted that she’s seen the most growth in Sorrentino since the early days of Jersey Shore. “Back in the day, Mike was on drugs and, like, the worst person ever,” she told Today. “Having to deal with that, it was just a lot for all of us. (Now) he’s almost seven years sober, he’s a great dad, and he’s a good friend to all of us.”

The ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star explains how she deals with ‘mom guilt’

While Snooki still parties hard in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she experiences “mom guilt.” She told People that she uses “alcohol” to drink away the guilt when necessary.

“Basically alcohol,” Snooki said. “FaceTime was good for the kids, but it was way worse for me and Jenni [Farley]. We would cry with each other, oh my God.”

Snooki added that she’s teaching her kids not to judge others, especially because they may see old clips of her drinking and acting foolish in Jersey Shore. “I’m basically raising my kids to not be judgmental and to always just have a fun personality and to understand that sometimes, Mommy has to let loose,” she explained. “Even Daddy has to let loose – I let him go out all the time. It’s basically just like, adults like to have fun with their friends sometimes. And you will know that one day … when you are 45.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

