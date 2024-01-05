'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro moved into a Miami mansion before the start of the new season. Here's what we know.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 will be here before fans know it. We can’t wait to see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back in the spotlight with the rest of the cast. Ronnie’s made headlines for several negative reasons. But it seems he got a fresh start in Miami with a $1.2 million home. Here’s what to know about his living situation ahead of the new season.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently moved into a Miami mansion

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 teasers revealed Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola will reunite under the same roof. Fans know them well for their on-again, off-again relationship that spanned all six seasons of Jersey Shore. They both went on to have lives outside of reality TV. As for Ronnie, he made a big move in 2023. He bought a $1.2 million mansion in Miami.

The Sun revealed the home contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms over 2,500 square feet. It contains new features, such as LED lighting, a camera system, and water softeners and purifiers. The house boasts an inground pool with a cascade and a three-car garage with its own air conditioning unit. Of course, Ronnie also has a tanning area.

Before Ronnie committed to living in Miami, he lived in LA. The Jersey Shore star purchased a home there for $1.9 million in 2020, and he sold it for $2.6 million in February 2023. It appears Ronnie was willing to downsize, too, as his LA home spanned 5,800 square feet with five beds, six baths, and a large gym.

As for what Ronnie’s doing in Miami, he teased that he wanted to open a sneaker store called Sneaker Clinic in a past episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I felt like I needed a change of scenery and a change of just pace in my life, so I decided to move from LA to Miami,” the star said.

He sued his ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley, over their Las Vegas home in 2021

Fans will find out Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship status in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. In the past, he dated Jenn Harley, and they now share a daughter. And in 2021, he had to deal with the Las Vegas home he shared with Jenn when they dated. TMZ reported Ronnie tried to force Jenn to sell their home so he could move forward with some extra cash.

According to the report, Ronnie claimed Jenn borrowed bank money to buy the home during their relationship. However, he said she stopped making payments on the house loan after he moved out. Ronnie also claimed there were liens on the home due to unpaid home improvements that he didn’t know Jenn had done.

Ronnie wanted to sell the home and move forward, but Jenn allegedly refused. All in all, Ronnie hoped he could get a judge to force Jenn to sell the home so he could collect his payment. We imagine Ronnie’s happy to have this case behind him.

Why did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro leave ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 features Ronnie Ortiz-Magro despite his choice to leave the series in the past. So, why did he leave before? Ronnie announced his exit from the show days after getting arrested for domestic violence in 2021.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote via Instagram Stories on May 13, 2021, according to Yahoo. “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

