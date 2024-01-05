Is 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Season 7 scripted? Here's what Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi said about the authenticity of the series.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns with season 7 in 2024, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite cast members return. Jersey Shore changed the scope of reality TV. While some moments felt pushed by producers, the cast’s lives felt raw and authentic. So, is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 scripted? Here’s what Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said about the newer seasons of the show.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 cast members | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows the fan-favorite cast members traveling together while on vacation. Fans will see Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D., Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro back on the small-screen. Like seasons of the past, there will be a lot of love and camaraderie — and, of course, a lot of drama.

So, is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 scripted? Snooki and JWoww spoke to the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry in 2023. Snooki explained that Family Vacation is not staged or fake. However, producers have more control now than they did with the original show.

“I would say, definitely our original show, nothing was manufactured, nothing was scripted, because we were in a house 24/7, cameras in our faces for a full month,” Snooki explained. “So, I mean, you don’t need to script anything. I would say now, though, because we don’t do that anymore, producers have more of a choice on where we go vacation-wise. They have more ideas, but then they just throw us in the scene, and we just do our thing. But we don’t have a script; they don’t tell us what to do. We don’t reshoot things. That would be crazy.”

Snooki says the producers tried to ‘manipulate’ drama in the past

While on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke more about Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She revealed that producers would try to “manipulate” situations more in the past. However, now that the cast is old enough to know better, she knows when to step away.

“Back then, they definitely tried to manipulate, which we didn’t realize yet, because, you know, we’re all riled up, so they get us more riled up, and then it just goes crazy,” she explained. “But now, I’m just like, go away. I know what to do. So, it’s just like, we’re veterans at this point. We’re not scripted, is what you’re asking.”

Snooki explained that the show’s filming became “more choppy” as the years passed, primarily due to the cast’s lives and children outside the show. “They’re telling us things that we’re gonna do, but they don’t tell us what to do in a scene,” she added. “We just do whatever.”

The ‘Family Vacation’ Season 7 trailer shows upcoming drama between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation doesn’t need to be scripted to compel viewers. A teaser for the new season already proves fans should anticipate serious drama between returning cast members Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Sammi and Ronnie dated off and on for roughly six seasons of Jersey Shore. Now, in Family Vacation, they’ll live and travel with each other.

“Am I living in a Twilight Zone?” Sammi says in the trailer after the clips reveal that Ronnie will rejoin the cast.

The trailer also teases roommate fights, wild nights, and spicy food. We can’t wait to see the cast back in action starting on Feb. 8, 2024.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

