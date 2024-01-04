'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' will return for a season that will go down in 'Jersey Shore' history for one reason. Here's what to expect from the long-running MTV reality series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV for a historic 7th season. The long-running reality television series will debut in its latest installment in early 2024. What can viewers expect from the newest season of the series that has infiltrated the public’s consciousness since 2009? Here’s what we know so far and why it will make reality tv history.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ will feature the same cast, but with a twist

In the second half of season 6, fans welcomed back a familiar face to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation family. Sammi Giancola, who had not appeared on the series since its original incarnation ended in 2012, rejoined the cast.

Throughout the season, the cast reacclimated to each other, navigating past hurts and learning to handle their reinvigorated relationships. Also returning for a guest appearance during season 6 was Ronnie Ortiz-Magro left the series in 2021 to focus on his mental health.

With all the past cast members on board, season 7 promises to be even more interesting than ever for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers. Here’s what they can expect.

It was reported by The Sun that exes Ortiz-Magro and Giancola were spotted filming together. This is a major development in Jersey Shore news, as the exes were kept apart during season 6.

Ortiz-Magro was spotted filming with the cast in locations in Nashville and Tuscon, Arizona. In several instances, he was reportedly interacting with Giancola.

The series will flesh out other key storylines during season 7

Also expected in season 7 is the announcement of a third child for Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren. The couple are parents to two children: Romeo and Mia Bella. The couple is set to welcome their third child, a girl, in March 2024.

More Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio live appearances are also set to be featured. Many of the cast’s trips coincide with his touring schedule, so he can be featured more often.

Fans will also see more of Sammi Giancola’s boyfriend Justin May in season 7. Viewers were first introduced to him in the second half of season 6.

Extended family and friends will also appear in season 7. They include Vinnie Guadagnino’s Uncle Nino, Deena Cortese’s husband, Chris Buckner, Mike Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, and Jenni Farley’s fiance Zach Carpinello.

Angelina Pivarnick’s search for her biological father comes to an uncertain conclusion throughout season 7. During the dramatic season-ender, it was revealed that a genealogist found the identity of her father, which was previously unknown.

“I deserve this. This is a very happy moment,” Angelina told her costars during the episode. “This whole thing puts things in perspective and I’m so thankful to everybody for everybody helping me find my dad.”

This new season makes ‘Jersey Shore’ history

Filming for season 7 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is underway, which is wild considering there were only six seasons of the original Jersey Shore series. Yes, that’s correct, the reboot is now longer than the original.

The current series is one season ahead of the show’s original run, which ended in 2012. The original Jersey Shore introduced MTV’s viewers to Mike Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Jenni Farley.

Throughout six seasons, the cast members lived at a home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, as well as rentals in Miami and Florence, Italy. The show subsequently became a cultural phenomenon.

In 2010, the cast of Jersey Shore was named to Barbara Walters’ 10 Most Fascinating People list, and the series has since been exported to dozens of countries worldwide. Jersey Shore generated spinoff series such as Snooki & JWoww, Double Shot at Love, Revenge Prank, and The Pauly D Project.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 is rumored to debut in February 2024.