Now that Sammi Giancola is settled in, will Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's return end her good times with her MTV roommates?

The reunion Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been waiting for begins tonight. After two years, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returns to face his former roommates for the first time after stepping back from filming. However, will his return shake things up for his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Giancola, who has finally integrated herself with her reality show family?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s return is teased during the episode titled ‘Strip Steak’

The past and the present may collide during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s newest episode, “Strip Steak.” The ninth episode of the second half of season 6 introduces Sammi Giancola’s boyfriend, Justin May, to the cast.

However, after two long years, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro prepares for a visit. But will his return shake things up for Sammi now that she’s settled in with the cast after a decade’s absence, as seen in a teaser trailer?

While it is still uncertain how much Ronnie will be featured, old hurts will likely resurface upon his return. But no one more so than Sammi, whom Ronnie dated for almost eight years.

The fact that Ronnie’s return coincides with Sammi introducing Justin into the mix has the potential for some meaty drama. However, Sammi told People Magazine she looks at Ronnie as “Just some guy I dated in my 20s.”

Will Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunite on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?’

A face-to-face reunion between Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro may not be in the cards for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans just yet. The exes have not yet reportedly filmed any scenes together for the second half of season 6.

In an interview for Steve-O’s Wild Ride, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi discussed the long-awaited reunion between the beleaguered exes. She revealed that the couple did not film together for episodes this season.

“So this season, he [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro] only just came, and Sam was out with her boyfriend [Justin May],” Nicole said. “I shouldn’t have said that, but whatever, I don’t give a f***.”

Nicole continued, “So that’s what happened. So everyone thinks they’re going to have that meeting this season.”

“It’s not this season. And I don’t even think it will be this season we’re [currently] filming,” she concluded.

Why did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro step back from filming ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?’

Paul DelVecchio, Jenni Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino of ‘Jersey Shore’ | MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles, CA, on April 21, 2021, against his former fiance, Saffire Matos. Ronnie’s legal trouble came less than two years after he was arrested and charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Jenn Harley.

Ronnie was taken into custody and was later released. Although he was not charged following his arrest, Ronnie confirmed he would be stepping away from filming the MTV series for an unknown time to improve his mental health.

Since then, Ronnie has remained out of the spotlight and celebrated one year of sobriety in 2022. As one of the original cast members, fans were hopeful for a return.

Ronnie was since featured in a segment for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5, visiting Mike Sorrentino at his New Jersey home. Ronnie said he wanted to clear the air with his former roommates.

He later told TMZ that viewers will see him “here and there.” He continued, “Time will tell,” he loves his cast members and “what I do, so we’ll see what happens.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.