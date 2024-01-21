'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Vinny Guadagnino doesn't want to put any pressure on Pauly D and Nikki Hall. Here's what he once said about their future.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 brings back fan-favorite cast members like “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr., Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, to name a few. Many of the cast members are married with kids, and Pauly D and Nikki Hall are seemingly still together after dating for several years. While Vinny supports Pauly D and Nikki, he doesn’t want to push their relationship. Here’s why.

Fans anxious to catch up with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 cast want to know what’s up with Pauly D and Nikki Hall. Pauly and Nikki met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love in 2019, and they started dating a year later when Nikki appeared on the show for a second time. Pauly and Nikki quarantined together in 2020, and Nikki appeared in a few episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2021, Pauly D and Nikki were asked about the future. Pauly said he feels a lot of external pressure, but he can “zone that out” and focus on the relationship.

So, what does Vinny Guadagnino think of Pauly D and Nikki? He told Us Weekly that he supports whatever the couple decides to do, but he doesn’t want to be “that guy” to ask them about marriage.

“I’m not that guy that’s like, ‘When are you guys getting married?’ You know what I mean?” Vinny told the publication. “That’s just annoying. I want to let people be boyfriend and girlfriend. It’s hard for people to realize this, but we are real human beings too, you know? So, sometimes, you’re boyfriend and girlfriend, you live together, then you have different stages of life.”

Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino | Tom Briglia/FilmMagic

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall still together?

It’s unclear if Pauly D and Nikki Hall are together heading into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. As of August 2023, Pauly D verified that he and Nikki were together. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola asked Pauly if he saw himself marrying Nikki one day in an episode of the show.

“I don’t know,” Pauly admitted at the time. “It does seem like so much pressure. We’re just enjoying the moment and going through that. And whatever happens happens, I feel. I hate the labels and all that. It’s weird.”

While speaking to Us Weekly, Hall noted that the “ultimate challenge” for her and Pauly D was learning more about each other after meeting on a reality TV show. “In that environment [of reality TV], it’s weird,” she said. “I just feel like we figured it out, you know, playing it out in the real world, where we stand with each other, and what we want out of a relationship. There’s no pressure to do the next thing.”

Vinny Guadagnino says he’s ready to settle down

Vinny Guadanino’s party days might be numbered. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star told In Touch that he’s ready to settle down and enter a new phase in his life.

“I’m dating with intention, meaning I’m not just looking for someone to have a fun night with,” he said, according to Yahoo. “So, if I’m sitting down with you looking for you to be my girlfriend, then I want to see some type of future with you, and I like to be inspired. I love artists. I love dancers and actresses. But you can be a doctor, and that’s inspiring, too.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

