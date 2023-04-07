‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Confirms Pauly D and Girlfriend Nikki Hall Are Still Together

Nikki Hall’s absence from season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has many fans wondering if she and DJ Pauly D have broken up. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese have both confirmed Pauly D and his girlfriend are still happily together. Here’s what they had to say about Nikki and Pauly DelVecchio’s relationship, plus the most likely reasons Nikki hasn’t been in episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this season.

Nikki Hall and Pauly DelVecchio | MTV

Nikki and Pauly are still together in 2023 according to the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast

The reality TV couple first got together after season 2 of Double Shot at Love. The coronavirus (COVID-19) began and Nikki decided to quarantine with Pauly. The duo hasn’t looked back and have been together ever since.

The Jersey Shore couple might not post much about each other on social media, but they’re still together in 2023. When Nicole’s co-host Joey Camasta asked about Nikki and Pauly being broken up on their podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, Nicole simply said: “No.”

“Okay good because I like that girl,” Joey said. “She was always nice to me.”

Pauly D and his girlfriend might get engaged soon

Deena also commented on Nikki and Pauly’s relationship recently. “I mean you never know,” Deena said of the couple’s possible engagement on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. “Pauly definitely met his match and when he is ready to settle down and get married … [that’s] the person that he’ll be settling down with.”

Nikki’s side projects are a likely reason she hasn’t been part of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Per her Instagram account, Nikki is the CEO and founder of the brand Bair Bikini. She first announced the bathing suit line, which is “coming soon,” in September 2022. “I have been working on this for the past couple years and it’s becoming very real and close to launching,” she said at the time. “This is my baby… I wanted to be able to give something tangible back to you guys who have supported me all this way.”

Outside of her bikini line, Nikki also partners with Fashion Nova and shares affiliate links through an Amazon store front. The hustle of an influencer never stops, which is probably why she hasn’t appeared in season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation thus far.

Angelina throwing wine at Nikki could be another reason she stepped away from the show

In season 5, Nikki got caught in the crossfire of a fight between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino. Angelina was mad about Vinny’s social media post and threw red wine at him. But she got most of the wine on Nikki and her lime green ensemble instead.

This infuriated Pauly, who went after Angelina as she hid in the confessional room. By the end of the episode, Angelina had apologized to Nikki and Pauly, but it’s unclear if her actions have impacted Nikki’s desire to want to film for the show.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.