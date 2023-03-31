‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 10 Recap: ‘Operation Mike Drop’

Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio are finally ready to reveal the gender of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s baby in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6, Episode 10. Meanwhile, “Big Daddy Sitch” can only think about one thing — Tweetgate. Plus, Chris Buckner and Zack “24” Carpinello accept a challenge. If they pass, they’ll earn a place in the Jersey Shore circle of trust. Here’s our recap of how it all played out in “Operation Mike Drop.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino | ‘Jersey Shore’/MTV/Twitter

Chris and ’24’ enter the ‘Jersey Shore’ circle of trust in season 6 episode 10

“The Situation” loves a spectacle. But with Tweetgate distracting him, it’s on Pauly and Vinny to organize a gender reveal for Mike and Lauren’s second child. The roommates are already aware Mike and Lauren are having a girl, but that doesn’t stop them from taking Mike out to paint the sky with pink powder.

Vinny & Pauly are all in on Operation: Gender Reveal, but Mike still has things to say about Tweetgate ? see you tomorrow for an all-new #jsfamilyvacation! ? pic.twitter.com/B7zc9pHhiy — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 29, 2023

While Pauly and Vinny distract Mike with a Muffuletta sandwich and talks of the tweets he posted about Angelina Pivarnick, Deena’s husband Chris Buckner and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s fiancé Zack “24” Carpinello are tasked with picking up a mysterious box. It all feels very Godfather to them, but if they achieve this task without revealing details to the wives, they’ve earned access to the Jersey Shore inner circle. Ultimately, Chris and Zack pass with flying colors — pun totally intended.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ episode reveals more details about Tweetgate

As revealed in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6, Mike and Angelina had an agreement to “tweet like crazy” as an episode of the MTV series was airing. Now, Angelina claims those tweets were supposed to be about Jersey Shore 2.0, the spinoff that never was.

The reason behind those texts were for a whole different situation! Aka, being replaced by a another jersey shore show which was all over the news. Mike knew exactly what we agreed to and calling me a felon had no connection to it #JSFamilyVacation — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) March 17, 2023

During their trip to New Orleans, Mike and Angelina both talk extensively about Tweetgate with each other and their roommates. Finally, during their Muffuletta outing in Season 6 Episode 10, Mike provides more context on the situation with even more receipts.

With Vinny’s help, Mike does a table read of his text conversation with Angelina. “Let’s tweet crazy,” Vinny says playing the role of Angelina in the story. “If I say anything you don’t like, just text me and I’ll delete it,” Mike replies.

“Leave it,” Vinny/Angelina says. “Just don’t say s*** because that s*** ain’t allowed no more hahaha. I’m not the other girls. I can deal.”

“I don’t know,” Mike continues. “People are flipping out that I’m turning to the dark side.” At the time these tweets were being published, many fans were confused about the return of “Old Sitch.” Now we know Angelina and Mike were manufacturing the conversation behind the scenes.

Angelina also texted Mike how “it can’t always be” her. She added: “Mike, you gotta take the reigns. And then we should pass it. But everyone too scared. We don’t care.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ and Lauren reveal they’re having a baby girl

The “Operation Mike Drop” episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was filmed in November 2022. Mike and Lauren welcomed their second child a few months later on Jan. 24 at 8:22 a.m. But before the Sorrentinos shared Mia Bella Elizabeth with the world, Mike jumped out of an airplane to share the sex with his Jersey Shore roommates.

Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.