The reality star revealed the real reason why she exited during Season 1 of the hit MTV series.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick dropped a bombshell about her departure from the original OG series during season 2. She revealed that her reasons for leaving were much different than just roommate conflict.

Angelina Pivarnick says there’s more to the story of her ‘Jersey Shore’ exit

Appearing as a guest on the podcast Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick, Angelina Pivarnick revealed there was more to the story of her OG Jersey Shore exit. She left the series in season 1 and again during season 2.

Tartick began by saying, “You were a hygienist. You’ve got MTV at your front door.”

He continued, “You’re crushing it. Your career could take off in directions you never saw possible. Why do you leave?”

“Over a guy,” she explained. “Stupid me. This is why you don’t ever do that for a relationship.”

Tartick questioned, “So the guy wanted you to leave?” Pivarnick answered, “He was very mad about me living in a house with other men.”

When Tartick asked Pivarnick if she had any “regret” about her decision, she said, “hell yeah! Am I with that guy anymore? No, he’s married with 25 kids in, like, Long Island somewhere.”

She concluded that her decision “sucks because I did lose out on millions.” Pivarnick referred to the money castmates Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike Sorrentino continued to make due to the show’s success after she left.

How was Angelina Pivarnick’s exit explained during ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 1?

As part of their rental agreement with Danny Merk, owner of the Shore Store and the home attached to the business where Jersey Shore was filmed, the cast had to work at his T-shirt shop. However, Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship drama caused her to be late for her shift, and Merk’s response was harsh.

Season 1 was the only time Pivarnick’s boyfriend back home was mentioned. He visited her at the Shore house, but they got into an argument after he accused her of cheating on him. This fight caused her to be late for her shift with Vinny Guadagnino.

She said, “I just don’t want to go to work today. I just don’t want to do it.” She eventually did appear at the store, with the excuse that she didn’t feel well.

Merk went to the home and fired Pivarnick on the spot. He said, “You show me this kind of disrespect when I let you into my house? You’re leaving, you’re packing your bags, because for you to stay in this house, you have to work.”

Pivarnick had only been in the house one week at that time. She was fired during the show’s third episode.

Angelina Pivarnick returned for season 2 in Miami

Surprisingly, Angelina Pivarnick did return to Jersey Shore for season 2. This installment was filmed in Miami.

Before the second season, Angelina and the cast members went to Atlantic City. The drama escalated after Mike and Angelina were on the phone, and Angelina spoke poorly about the other women in the house.

Angelina continued to stay in contact with Pauly and Mike and misinterpreted this friendship as an invitation to Miami. She showed up, shocking her fellow castmates.

After creating a season of drama, including a fistfight with Nicole Polizzi and telling her and Jenni Farley about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hooking up with two girls at a club, leading to the infamous note to Sammi Giancola, Pivarnick left the series for good.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.