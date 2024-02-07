The reality star meets her biological father, but is the relationship what she expected?

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will bring new drama to Angelina Pivarnick‘s life. Her search for her biological father comes to a stunning conclusion this season, setting the stage for a series of changes for Pivarnick and her co-stars as the season commences.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ exposes how everything changes for Angelina Pivarnick

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will feature a very emotional storyline. After years of fighting and over-the-top drama, the cast may face some of their toughest challenges as a family.

A new trailer shared on the show’s Instagram page gives insight into what viewers can expect. As always, the entire cast gets involved as Angelina Pivarnick’s search for her dad comes to a stunning conclusion.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino enlisted the help of Jersey-based genealogist Pamela Slaton to find Pivarnick’s biological father. A previous DNA test disclosed the man she thought was her dad wasn’t her biological father.

“Pamela, the genealogist, actually found my biological dad,” Pivarnick says in the clip. “This is such a big thing for me. Hopefully, I can have the family I always wanted,” she added.

“Pamela’s been digging through the archives of my life. I want to find out about my biological father. If it will hurt me, I’d rather she tell me the truth.”

Season 7 is a make-or-break moment for Angelina Pivarnick’s relationships

Angelina Pivarnick has had a turbulent relationship with her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars since returning to the reality TV series in 2018. Their on-again-off-again friendships have been dotted with plenty of drama and good and bad times.

However, her Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates Nicole Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Sammi Giancola joined Pivarnick for this titular moment in her personal life. Jenni Farley was not in seen in the clip where Pivarnick meets the genealogist. Nor were her male costars Mike Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino.

The reality star eventually met her father, and it ‘wasn’t good’

Angelia Pivarnick of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

In an interview for Life & Style published in December 2023, Angelina Pivarnick discussed the moment she came face-to-face with her biological father. She said it wasn’t all that she hoped it would be.

“It wasn’t good,” she revealed. Pivarnick expressed she wanted a normal relationship with her father, but it turned into a give-and-take.

“It’s more like, ‘Buy me a car, buy me this,’” she revealed. “The first night I met him, he grabbed my Rolex, and he was like, ‘Is that a Rolex?’”

Her father stated he always wanted one of his own. “I was like, ‘Are you f****** kidding me?’” she continued.

Pivarnick revealed her decision to get to know her biological father and his family has hurt her relationship with her mother and her sisters, Alyssa and Amanda. “She will not speak to me,” the reality star said of her mother. “It’s very sad. I love my mother to death.”

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation begins on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The series airs on MTV at 8 p.m. EST.