Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole Polizzi may be one of the most recognizable faces in reality television, but the job she enjoys the most is mom to Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo LaValle, her children with husband Jionni LaValle. She’s also the ultimate cheer mom, twinning with her lookalike daughter in a new Instagram post and captioning the photo “Bombsquad.”

Nicole Polizzi’s daughter Giovanna LaValle is her mini-me

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana to attend the JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals with her daughter, Giovanna LaValle. The 9-year-old competes with the Central Jersey All-Stars Bombsquad.

This means that the duo are on the road often, as Giovanna is part of a traveling gymnastics team. Giovanna and her teammates train throughout the summer and early fall before competing in November at 8-10 local and national competitions that run through the first weekend of May.

During Giovanna’s most recent cheer competition, she twinned with her mother in a series of mirror selfies. The trio of snaps were posted to the reality star’s Instagram with the caption, “Bombsquad.”

The reality star also shared a video on Giovanna’s Instagram page of the tween practicing with her team. In the clip, Giovanna showed off her skills as a flyer, lifted into the air by her teammates.

Nicole Polizzi’s fans know how supportive she is of her kids’ extracurricular activities. They added their own congratulatory comments to the post.

“Love this!” wrote one follower. A second penned, “Get it girl.”

“Twinnies,” exclaimed a third fan. A fourth noted, “She’s so lucky to have you.”

Nicole Polizzi was also a cheerleader as a child

In 2013 while competing on Dancing with the Stars, Nicole Polizzi discussed her cheer life with the show’s producers. Her competitive nature to be the best contributed to an eating disorder.

“Cheerleading was my life in high school but it wasn’t always easy for me,” she said, as reported by E! News. She loved being a flyer (the person lifted up and thrown in stunts), and she didn’t want to be replaced by the younger, lighter cheerleaders joining the squad.

“There were these little girls coming up, like freshmen, who were literally, like, 70 pounds,” she said. “And I was, like, my spot as a flyer is going to get taken away. So I ended up starving myself.”

“I started eating one salad a day, and then it became, like, one cracker a day, and then it became just one grape a day,” she recalled. “And then just not eating at all for three days. It was a really, really bad time for me.”

Thankfully, Nicole was able to overcome that difficult time in her life. She now passes healthier habits and her love of cheer to her daughter.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV for season 7 beginning February 8.