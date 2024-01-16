Nicole Polizzi didn’t want to be just seen as ‘Snooki’ all the time after the end of ‘Jersey Shore’.

Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi is commonly known as Snooki among her fanbase. But after a while, she wanted to distance herself from the very name she made for herself.

Why Nicole Polizzi wanted to be done with Snooki

Nicole Snooki Polizzi | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

Although Jersey Shore made the nickname popular, Polizzi was actually known as Snooki far before her reality show was conceived. It wasn’t even her famous partying lifestyle that originated the moniker. She named herself after a character in the movie Save the Last Dance. But in an interview with Vulture, she admitted that the nickname didn’t really take off until Jersey Shore.

“Before the show, no one really called me ‘Snooki.’ They were looking for nicknames on the application. One of my girlfriends used to call me that, just to be funny, so I wrote that down. Then I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’ Now that it’s stuck, I wish I’d put something else,” she said.

Her famous nickname would take on a life of its own, but it also became synonymous with her depiction in Jersey Shore. After the reality show’s original conclusion, Polizzi wanted to establish herself as an entrepreneur. She’d also become a mother, which was a side of herself she wanted her audience to get to know. This made her want to distance herself a little from her Snooki persona.

“Snooki’s my brand. That’s a character I played, and I don’t play that character anymore,” Polizzi once told Vice. “But I get it, that’s how people know me. This is why I’m trying to transition and introduce Nicole as a mom.”

Nicole Polizzi didn’t want her kids to know the name ‘Snooki’

Snooki was also a personality that Polizzi didn’t want her kids to be familiar with. So much so that in an interview with Page Six, she urged potential fans to avoid calling her that in front of her kids.

“If I’m with my kids out in public, I love you, please don’t say ‘Snooki,’” she said. “Because my kids are confused and they keep asking and I’m not ready to explain that.”

She even asserted that she ran one time when a fan called her Snooki in front of her children. But Polizzi didn’t plan on keeping her Jersey Shore alter-ego hidden from her children forever. She wanted to wait until they were old enough to open up that side of herself to her kids.

“Now, me and Jenny, like, we always talk about this. We’re like, ‘How are we going to explain this to them?’ And it’s just like, just be honest. Because we’re always honest. We’d just be like, ‘This is what me and Mommy did. And, you know, we were young. We were 21 years old, you’re gonna be that way sometimes. If you see something, just do the opposite of what we did,” she said.

Nicole Polizzi had another meaner nickname besides Snooki

Snooki wasn’t the only nickname she was given. Back in her high school years, the reality star‘s former classmates branded the star with a much harsher title. She theorized this was because her classmates at the time were jealous of her popularity.

“They made up a rumor that I had got it in the a** by one of the seniors,” she once told Rolling Stone. “They were calling me ‘Stinkin’ Incan’ for the longest time.”

Polizzi asserted she hadn’t slept with anyone at that point in her life. Although the jeers temporarily became worse, she credited her high school experience for building up her character.

“Then they wrote ‘Nicole’s a s***’ on the walls and made my life a living hell. I think that’s why I’m such a strong person today,” she said.