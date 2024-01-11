Its the battle of the exes as MTV's most beleaguered couple comes face to face after a decade.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast got a little bigger when both Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to the series that made them reality television stars in the early 2010s. However, as season 6 progressed, the long-awaited reunion between the exes didn’t happen. Now, in a new trailer for season 7 of the MTV staple, Sammi and Ronnie are seen together on-camera for the first time in 12 years.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola are seated face-to-face in new season 7 clip

A video teasing season 7 says it’s the first time the entire cast is reuniting under one roof. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro enters a home the cast is using for another getaway and sees his ex-girlfriend, Sammi Giancola, for the first time in a decade.

The clip shows the exes looking at one another. However, there are no words exchanged between them in the video tease.

In a separate scene, during a dinner out, Ronnie is seen crying. Paul DelVecchio jokes, “Ron’s crying, it’s his first day back,” as Giancola and the rest of the cast look on.

However, that doesn’t mean that Sammi doesn’t mix it up with a different cast member. She is seen venting her frustration toward Angelina Pivarnick in a particularly tense scene.

There’s both conflict and joy ahead in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Along with a long-awaited Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunion, the cast heads back to their roots. They gather together back at the Seaside Heights shore house that started their rise to superstardom.

Sammi, who has not returned to the home since she filmed the last original episode of Jersey Shore in 2012, was stunned at how much things remained the same. “It’s still the same couch,” she marveled.

Also featured in the clip was the cast being honored by the town of Atlantic City in September 2023. The mayor legitimized Jersey Shore Day, a.k.a “Jerzday.”

There’s also the reveal of a secret between Mike Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick, dated ahead of working together on the original Jersey Shore series. Also, Nicole Polizzi runs down the Seaside Heights boardwalk, yelling, “Where’s the beach?” before telling nearby police, “Don’t arrest me.”

What other storylines will be featured during season 7?

Angelina Pivarnick’s search for her biological father will come to an uncertain conclusion throughout season 7. During the dramatic season-ender, it was revealed that a genealogist found her father’s identity.

“I deserve this. This is a very happy moment,” Angelina told her costars during the episode. “This whole thing puts things in perspective, and I’m so thankful to everybody for helping me find my dad.”

Also expected in season 7 is the announcement of a third child, a girl, for Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren. The couple are parents to two children: Romeo and Mia Bella.

The current series is one season ahead of the show’s original run, which ended in 2012 after six seasons. The original Jersey Shore introduced MTV’s viewers to Mike Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Jenni Farley.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns for season 7 on MTV beginning Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.