Should the series that brought us fist-pumping and 'where's the beach' come to a close?

It was a novel idea for MTV to reunite the cast of Jersey Shore in 2018 for a spinoff series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Now, six years and seven seasons later, it’s time for the series to end.

Why it may be time for ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ to end

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunited the beloved cast of the original MTV juggernaut for the first time in six years. The idea was exciting, and catching up with the cast was entertaining.

However, as with any reality television series, JSFV relies on storylines to entertain viewers. Season 6 delivered just what fans wanted: a fresh storyline celebrating Sammi Giancola’s return for the first time since 2012.

Giancola’s hotly anticipated return helped push Jersey Shore: Family Vacation‘s ratings through the roof. Deadline reported her debut episode drove MTV’s highest Thursday primetime share in more than two years, and it was the best season premiere for the series in more than four years.

However, before Giancola’s return, the series based its storylines around Angelina Pivarnick, who has taken the mantle as JSFV‘s most dramatic cast member. Her conflicts with Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Mike Sorrentino, and Nicole Polizzi are legendary and continued throughout the series’ six seasons.

But many fans grew tired of the constant bickering between grown adults and their own families. Therefore, Giancola’s return allowed the series a new reason for viewers to tune in that wasn’t just drama.

Added to her return was a tease of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s long-promised apology to his former roommates, lighting up a bottle for the series. Season 7 promises the first time Giancola and Ortiz-Magro will be in the same room for over a decade, giving long-time viewers another reason to tune in, but will they get their payoff?

Will season 7 survive and thrive on a Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunion?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans understand how important it is for the series not to tease a reunion between Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Season 7 has to pull through.

But there is a real fear of the entire reunion being anti-climactic. Teasers for the new season show Giancola and Ortiz-Magro facing one another for the first time since their tumultuous six-year romantic relationship ended for good in 2014.

However, beyond Giancola’s and Ortiz-Magro’s reunion, the only reason to tune in is the promise of returning to some iconic moments from the original series. These clips were teased in the new season’s trailer.

Nicole Polizzi will relive her infamous “Where’s the beach?” moment when the cast returns to Seaside Heights. Also, Paul DelVecchio is seen recreating an iconic season 4 character with Vinny Guadagnino. Louie and Tony return, the guidos of “Fist pump, push up, Chapstick” fame.

But, other than the nostalgia factor of the series, is all of this a reason to tune in? Or should the series go out on top, with the entire cast on board?

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation should end with the entire cast present

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 should end but with the entire cast present. This peak would create a full-circle moment for MTV’s most popular reality series ever.

Years of debate, conflict, public fights, and social media smear campaigns between cast members tainted the fun. Longtime viewers are tired of what appears to be staged drama and cast members fighting back against the same old nonsense.

Because the cast is no longer filming together 24/7, their gatherings are always planned. Therefore, the staged aspect of the series lacks the fun of the original, which always had an element of surprise. ‘

How often can the cast visit Vinny Guadagnino’s Vegas Show or watch Paul DelVecchio, deejay? The repetitive nature of the series makes it feel like a cut-and-paste of the previous season.

But, with Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s returns, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has a chance to end on a high note. Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Nicole Polizzi, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Giancola, and Ortiz-Magro should have the full-circle moment they deserve.

They could, once again, stand in a circle in front of their Jersey Shore house. But this time, with their spouses, significant others, and children to show how far they’ve come.

So that you know, MTV has not canceled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The series continues rolling filming. It captures pertinent moments in the lives of its castmates at home and during scheduled outings planned by production.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will debut season 7 beginning Feb. 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. on MTV.