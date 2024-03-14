Where do Vinny '2.0' Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick stand now? Here's what Vinny posted of him and the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 shows Angelina Pivarnick detailing her issues with her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. Angelina gets personal when talking with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, as she’s not sure she wants to marry again. However, in March 2024, Vinny posted a photo to Instagram that seemed to prove that he and Angelina were doing just fine.

Vinny ‘2.0’ Tortorella posted a photo with Angelina Pivarnick that proves they’re still together

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans don’t know what to make of Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship with her fiancé, Vinny “2.0” Tortorella. They had several domestic incidents involving the cops in the past. However, Angelina’s attorney told the press that Angelina and Vinny were doing “great” in 2024.

“My recollection is that it was related to loud music,” the attorney told The Sun. “Nonetheless, everything is great between Angelina and Vinny, and I wouldn’t read too much into social media posts. The truth is he is at the house as we speak.”

On March 11, 2024, Vinny proved to his followers that he and Angelina were in a great place in their relationship. He posted a photo to Instagram of the two of them kissing in the car. “Red light kiss,” he captioned the post.

Angelina and Vinny’s followers questioned the photo. “Y’all still together I assume, lol,” a fan commented.

“I mean, I hope so,” Vinny replied. “I was just rubbing her feet and back last night.”

Vinny also “liked” the comments on the photo that suggested he and Angelina make a spectacular couple.

Angelina Pivarnick says he only posts photos of them to ‘get followers’

Angelina Pivarnick didn’t comment on the photo that Vinny “2.0” Tortorella posted of her. From Angelina’s perspective, it’s unclear where she and Vinny stand. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 cast member took to Instagram in February to claim that Vinny only posts photos of her to gain more social media followers.

“Also, yesterday, I received a root canal and begged to not be left alone today because I needed help and was left for a person that only thinks about himself so he can post himself working out in the gym lol,” she posted to her Instagram Stories, according to a screenshot captured by MTV Reality Teaa. “Promoting some pre-workout thinking he’s going to get more sponsorships!! Also, this week, demanding I post a pic of me and him and tagging him or else lol. … Why does he keep posting pics of us out of nowhere? So he can get more followers!!! Be smart, people!!!”

Fans watching Angelina’s Instagram Live on March 14, 2024, likely noticed that she appeared to talk to Vinny in the background. With this in mind, she and Vinny might really be in a good place following Angelina’s negative posts about him in February.

She admitted that she didn’t want to marry Vinny ‘2.0’ in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7

Angelina Pivarnick gets honest about Vinny “2.0” Tortorella in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7. A scene early in the season shows Angelina telling Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she doesn’t want to marry Vinny — or anyone — given her first experience with marriage. Angelina also mentions that she worries that Vinny uses her for money.

“Things with me and Vinny took a little bit of a rough turn a little bit,” Angelina tells the cameras. “But, we’re trucking along.”

As far as marriage goes, she tells the producers, “I just don’t want a repeat of what happened with my divorce. Divorce is not easy. It takes a toll on you. It’s very emotional.”

In the same episode, Angelina mentions that she spoke to her ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, about potentially using his sperm to have children in the future. JWoww and Sammi do their best to talk Angelina out of that idea.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

