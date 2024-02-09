The former lovers are now face-to-face during Season 7 of the MTV series

The seventh season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation rolls out tonight, and Sammi Giancola will have to face her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, for the first time in over a decade. While fans have speculated how their reunion will go down, Giancola revealed it is as strange as it seems. She admits, “Nobody wants to work with an ex.”

Sammi Giancola admits working with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t ideal

Sammi Giancola’s return to the Jersey Shore family was one of the most anticipated moments since the reboot series returned to MTV in 2018. The complete cast worked together for the first time in the series’ history, but one person was missing.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro stepped back from full-time work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2021 after a series of arrests and questions about his sobriety. He appeared from time to time in segments with Mike Sorrentino but did not film with the entire cast.

Season 7 will reunite the entire cast, including Giancola and Magro, for the first time in history. However, Giancola admits that the situation remains stressful.

“I mean, nobody wants to work with an ex,” she told The New York Post. “Listen, I knew by signing up again that he is a part of this, too.”

“And, it’s kind of like, no, I don’t want to be working with this person. But at this point in my life, he doesn’t affect me and where I’m at in my own life,” Giancola continued.

“He’s just there doing his job as well. And if we can coexist and work together, that’s all I can ever ask for.”

When was the last time Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro worked together?

Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro worked together and were romantically involved during the entire run of the original Jersey Shore series. It ran for six seasons, from 2009 through 2012.

Initially, Giancola was attracted to roommate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. However, when he began flirting with other girls, she turned her attention to Ortiz-Magro.

They became a couple and remained one for the duration of the series. However, their unsteady relationship featured more fighting than any genuine affection.

By the series end, the couple moved in together. By 2014, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro had officially split.

When the reboot series returned to MTV, Giancola chose not to be a part of the cast. She said she wanted to move on from that part of her life.

Who are Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dating now?

Sammi Giancola has been in a relationship with Justin May since 2021. He once worked at the now-shuttered Jersey Shore club, Karma, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey and he’s regularly featured on her Instagram account.

“Justin is like a breath of fresh air. He’s very supportive, and he’s down to earth, and he’s very understanding,” Giancola admits.

“So it makes it kind of easier for me even to be able to do this because he’s like my backbone, my support system. And he’s there for me.”

As for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, he is currently single. He is focused on fatherhood to daughter Ariana Sky Magro. He was previously involved in a relationship with Jenn Harley, Ariana’s mother, and once engaged to Saffire Matos.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 begins tonight on MTV. The series airs at 8 p.m. EST.