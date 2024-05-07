King Charles' former staffer reveals which royal family member seems to have been able to calm the monarch's hot temper over the years.

As people around the U.K. and the world marked the one-year anniversary of King Charles‘ coronation, someone who used to work for the monarch and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, spoke about the job the king has done in his first year.

The former royal family staffer also talked about what “dramatic changes” lie ahead and who has been able to “steady” King Charles’ temper.

Former employee claims major changes will come, just not under King Charles

Paul Burrell began working in the royal household when he was 18 years old and served as Queen Elizabeth II‘s personal footman. In 1987, he was moved to the household of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana. When they separated, Burrell served as Diana’s butler until the princess’s death in 1997.

The former royal aide doesn’t believe Charles can “succeed” the way his mom did, and that’s why there haven’t been many changes in his reign so far.

King Charles III watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following his coronation | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burrell said: “If the royal family were a ship it would be ‘steady as she goes.’ There have been no major dramas in changing the face of the monarchy. Kate and the king are going through a rough patch at the moment but they seem to be sailing through OK.”

Burrell continued: “Charles can never succeed the way his mother did because he hasn’t got the time to do it. Forever he will be known as the caretaker king, the one who is keeping the seat warm for William. However, William doesn’t want it very soon. He wants to continue life with his family, that’s what matters to him. I don’t think we will see any dramatic changes in this monarchy, but we will in the next.

“You will see huge changes, and all the pomp and pageantry will go because William hates all of that. He doesn’t like to be on public display all the time and will do away with all of that. He will define his monarchy by being the people’s king, after his mother.”

Ex-butler doesn’t think the king’s staff had an easy year working for ‘hot-tempered’ monarch

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart after visiting the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Burrell spoke about how the other royals have done a good of “rallying around” Charles in his first year as well and how Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) has shown that she knows how to “steady” her “hot-headed” husband.

He said: “The family has done a great job in rallying around the king to make his first year a successful but easy one. I can’t help but think that the household staff have not had a very easy year … I know that from first-hand experience. He’s hot-headed but the family knows that and I think with Camilla’s steady hand on his shoulder that seems to have been tempered to quite an extent. He doesn’t flare up as much as he used to.

“But it seems to me as if [Queen Elizabeth] is still here because there were more celebrations around her birthday. We are still in the throes of missing our late queen and I think Charles has just taken over the reins where [she] left off.”