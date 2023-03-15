‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Tells Boyfriend David Woolley ‘I Love You’ in Sweet Handwritten Message

Sister Wives star Christine Brown shows love for her new boyfriend, David Woolley, in a sweet handwritten message for him. Things are getting serious between Christine and David, and fans love their wholesome relationship.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

Christine Brown and her boyfriend David Woolley’s dating timeline

Following her over 26-year-long plural marriage to ex-husband, Kody Brown, Christine knew she wanted to date again. She knew she wanted a monogamous relationship but was focused on self-love and establishing her new life in Murray, Utah, with her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Grace Brown.

In February, Christine hinted that she had a new man in her life via Instagram Story, “So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively. He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for, incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true.”

The Sister Wives star finally shared the identity of her man with the world on February 14 in a romantic Valentine’s day post, where she called him the love of her life.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine gushed in the caption of her post. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Over the last month, Christine and David have been taking turns posting videos and photos of themselves and their new romance. However, they have been officially a couple since December 10, 2022.

Christine Brown tells David ‘I love you’ in a sweet mirror message

On March 14, David posted a glimpse into his relationship with the Sister Wives star on his Instagram. The 59-year-old father of eight posted a sweet handwritten message from Christine: “I love you! My king.” David explained in the caption, “I love how thoughtful Christine is and all the little things she does for me.”

He added the sweet hashtags, “#soulmate #myqueen #mylove.” And Sister Wives fans think this type of love is well deserved for Christine. After years of being unhappy in plural marriage to a man who admitted to marrying her out of obligation, she can finally express her love how she wants to.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are happy to see Christine in love

Since the beginning of Sister Wives, Christine admitted to being unhappy in her marriage to Kody. She admitted in Sister Wives Season 17 that she felt for years that she was the “basement wife” in a difficult marriage with Kody and her sister wives, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. When Robyn Brown was added to the family as Kody’s 4th wife, Christine dealt with severe jealousy, watching her then-husband fall in love with his “soulmate.”

For years, there was no romance and a complete lack of affection or intimacy in her marriage. Kody admitted he was only married to her out of obligation. He realized he was never attracted to her physically.

In the family’s 2012 bestselling memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Kody admitted that even when they were dating, it was difficult for him to find her attractive. He mentions one moment feeling “disgusted” by a “chubby” Christine who was eating nachos in the backseat of his car during a road trip with him and Meri Brown.

Sister Wives fans are happy to see her finally living the storybook romance she craved her entire life. “She’s had love intentionally withheld from her as punishment for decades. She spent years never feeling like she was enough. She was very sheltered and never lived her own life. I’m happy for her. It’s her joy to embrace, and it’s rad to see her embrace it,” one fan wrote (via Reddit).

It is rumored that Christine’s boyfriend will be featured in Sister Wives Season 18, set to premiere in September.