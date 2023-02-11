An ATV Helped ‘Sister Wives’ Sleuths Find Christine Brown’s Potential Boyfriend

Christine Brown shocked Sister Wives fans earlier this week when she announced she was in an exclusive relationship. News of Christine Brown’s new boyfriend spread fast across the internet, and sleuths made quick work of trying to figure out exactly who she was dating. While Christine hasn’t shared pictures of her new beau just yet, fans are fairly certain they know exactly who she is seeing.

Christine Brown has a boyfriend

Christine Brown officially has a boyfriend. The famed reality TV star took to Instagram just a few days ago to announce she was seeing someone new. That didn’t come as a big surprise to Sister Wives fans who have followed her divorce journey. In recent interviews, Christine spoke of wanting to find love and how she planned to go about that several times. She also made it clear that she wouldn’t be considering polygamy again.

Christine’s Instagram proclamation was met with applause from fans, but it also means something else for the mother of six. According to the Brown family’s religion, Christine and Kody are officially spiritually divorced. Robyn Brown and Janelle Brown noted during the season 17 tell-all episodes that according to religious dogma, Kody and Christine were still married until Christine entered a romantic relationship with another man. Now that she’s done that, that chapter of her life is closed. To be fair, that never actually mattered to Christine. She noted she no longer identified as religious shortly after she announced her separation.

Fans believe an ATV links Christine Brown to a Utah man named David Woolley

As soon as Christine posted that she was seeing someone exclusively, Sister Wives fans began combing through her Instagram for clues. Their first stop was her following list. While Christine follows just over 100 people, fans honed in on two Instagram accounts. Christine is officially following two accounts owned by a man named David Woolley.

Christine Brown | YouTube/TLC

That, obviously, was not enough evidence to link Christine to David, though. A photo Christine shared on her own Instagram recently is curious, though. Online sleuths noticed that David recently created a public Instagram account with just a few posts. Most of his posts are dedicated to his grandchildren. One post, however, was about his newest acquisition, an ATV.

On Feb. 1, David posted about his ATV. On Jan. 29, Christine posted a series of photos standing on a country road. In the background, fans noticed an ATV that looked much like the one David posted. Is it hard proof? Not exactly. The U.S. Sun, however, spoke to an anonymous source who identified David as the new man in Christine’s life, making the ATV evidence feel more substantial.

Christine has yet to confirm or deny the identity of her new love. Fans will probably learn if they were right soon enough, though. Christine said that she would be sharing photos with her new man soon. “Soon” can’t come soon enough for reality TV aficionados who have been rooting for the mom of six, though.

While it’s hard to be patient, we can’t deny that we are happy for Christine. Whether David is her actual new beau or she’s seeing another mystery man, it’s great to see her moving on. Christine saddened fans when she revealed that the final 10 to 12 years of her marriage to Kody Brown were bad. Seeing her happy after so many years of unhappiness, no matter who it is with is certainly nice.