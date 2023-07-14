Sister Wives is set to return on Aug. 20 with a new season. The much anticipated 18th season will cover Janelle Brown and Meri Brown ending their marriages to Kody Brown. While Meri’s departure seems muted based on the recently-released Sister Wives season 18 trailer, Janelle Brown’s separation looks like it will be far more explosive, shocking fans.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s separation seems explosive

Janelle Brown announced she was separated from Kody Brown during the season 17 tell-all episodes. She seemed calm and stoic about the situation when she discussed it. For several months, Sister Wives fans largely assumed the split was an amicable one. That no longer appears t to be the case.

TLC recently released the season 18 trailer for Sister Wives, and fans learned a lot about what is to come. It appears that Janelle and Kody’s separation will be the main storyline, and the decision to go their separate ways doesn’t look to be an amicable one. In the explosive trailer, Janelle once again tells Kody, “F— You!” as he walks away from her. The walk-off looks like the absolute end of their marriage, but we’ll have to wait until Aug. 20 to see how it all plays out.

Where is Janelle Brown living now?

Janelle Brown considers her marriage to Kody Brown officially over, but the mother of six doesn’t seem in a rush to move away. Instead of leaving Flagstaff like Christine Brown or Meri Brown, Janelle appears to be staying put. That doesn’t mean she’s hoping for a reconciliation, though.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown in a scene still from season 17 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri Brown moved out of Flagstaff in 2023, largely because she had nothing tying her to the state. Her only child, Leon Brown, doesn’t live in Arizona. She also owns a business in Utah. Christine Brown moved to Utah to be closer to several of her adult children and extended family who call Utah home. Janelle, however, has ties to Arizona. Four of her six children still live in and around Flagstaff. As long as that remains true, she’ll likely stay close by.

Despite ending her marriage, Janelle seems happier and healthier than ever. The mother of six has been documenting her travels since ending her marriage, and fans can’t help but notice she seems to be smiling brighter now that Kody is no longer in her life.