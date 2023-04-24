‘Sister Wives’: Meri Moves to Utah, Janelle Probably Won’t Be Next

The Flagstaff chapter appears to be over for another Sister Wives star. Christine Brown made headlines in 2021 when she announced her decision to spiritually divorce Kody Brown and move back from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Salt Lake City, Utah. Now another one of Kody Brown’s estranged spouses is moving on, too. According to several clues, it looks like Meri Brown has moved away from Arizona and is settling back in Utah. Fans are thrilled, but they wonder if Janelle Brown, Kody’s other estranged wife, will be next. It seems unlikely.

Meri Brown appears to have moved away from Flagstaff, Arizona

Meri Brown and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

It looks like Meri Brown is finally leaving Flagstaff and settling in Parowan, Utah like Sister Wives fans have been urging her to do for the last year. According to InTouch, there are several clues that the small business owner has fled Flagstaff and the Brown family drama that punctuated their lives there. The publication notes that Meri recently updated her business’ mailing address to Parowan, Utah. Previously, she had all business correspondence going to her rental property in Flagstaff.

That rental is also back on the market, with the landlord looking to fetch a pretty penny for it. Meri Brown’s move might not be all that fresh, either. If the landlord is already showing the property, Meri probably cleared out weeks ago, likely at the end of March 2023.

While Meri has yet to confirm her big move, If the gossip turns out to be true, it will be one decision the reality TV star has made that Sister Wives fans can get behind. For years, fans have been waiting for Meri to finally move on with her life. They begged her to accept that her marriage to Kody Brown was over. She resisted until very recently. Since she announced the permanent end to her marriage in January, fans have hoped to see her move on so she could truly flourish. Leaving the state of Arizona, where she never seemed to find her footing, would be a really good first step.

Meri’s move to the town of Parowan also makes good business sense. Not only is it substantially cheaper than Flagstaff, but she owns a small business in the town. Meri purchased Lizzie’s Heritage Inn several years ago and has been operating it as a bed and breakfast ever since. Meri’s mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, ran the business until her death in 2021.

Janelle Brown probably won’t be next

While Meri Brown is the latest Brown family member to head back to Utah, it seems unlikely that Janelle Brown, Kody’s other estranged wife, will be the next one to head back to the state where Sister Wives all began. Janelle is one of the wives that struck down Christine Brown’s idea of returning to Utah before Christine ultimately left the family.

Savanah Brown and Janelle Brown | TLC/YouTube

When Kody approached Janelle about moving back to Utah in season 15 of Sister Wives, she made it clear she would be staying in Flagstaff, no matter what. She told Kody that she hoped to build on Coyote Pass and cultivate a business. While Janelle is now separated from Kody, she still has no reason to move. Unlike Meri and Christine, Janelle has nothing pulling her to Utah. She doesn’t have a business tied to the state, and her children do not live in Utah like several of Christine’s kids.

Most of Janelle’s children have opted to stay close to Flagstaff. Savanah, Garrison, and Gabriel Brown moved with Janelle in 2018 when the entire family jumped states. According to People, Hunter Brown returned to Arizona following graduation from Johns Hopkins in 2022. Janelle and Kody’s eldest son, Logan Brown, lives in Las Vegas with his wife. Janelle and Kody’s eldest daughter, Madison Brush, lives on the East Coast with her husband and three children. Aside from a smattering of old friends and Christine Brown, Janelle has no real reason to move to Utah. She would be leaving behind her family if she did.