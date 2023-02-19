See ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Molly Hopkins Revenge Body After Dumping Kelly Brown

90 Day Fiancé star, Molly Hopkins has a significant weight loss transformation after her break up with ex-boyfriend Kelly Brown. The 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star looks unrecognizable now. Check out Molly’s post-break-up glow-up.

Molly Hopkins, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Molly Hopkins breaks up with Kelly Brown

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Molly introduced audiences to her boyfriend, Kelly Brown, a 41-year-old cop from Brooklyn, New York. The two dated for around two years before 90 Day Fiancé fans began noticing some clues that their relationship was crumbling.

In Touch Weekly reached out to Molly’s manager, Dominique Enchinton, who confirmed the split. “Close to Thanksgiving 2022, Molly decided it was best for her to end her relationship with Kelly,” Dominique revealed.

According to Dominique, Molly chose to end her relationship with Kelly “due to unhealthy stressors, challenges, and odd aggressive behavior.”

“Many of these concerns were becoming more visible and frequent,” she explained. Molly’s manager said Kelly’s outbursts were happening both “privately and during public appearances.”

Dominique said that the concerns began after Kelly retired from the Brooklyn police force and was planning to relocate to Georgia to be near Molly.

Kelly got into a physical altercation with Molly’s daughter, Oliva Hopkins, in November 2022. He admitted to violently attacking Olivia in a text message exchange with one of Molly’s friends.

“So Molly and I are over. I choked slammed Livie. I’m out. Keep in touch [sic],” he allegedly wrote. However, the former NYPD officer denies the claims.

Molly’s weight loss transformation shocks fans

While Molly was still with Kelly, she began her weight loss transformation and lost 40 pounds. Molly’s dramatic weight loss played a role in her break up with Kelly. Molly’s relationship with Kelly began to struggle when she received attention and support from many people.

On Feb. 13, Molly posted before and after photos on Instagram showing off her revenge body. And fans were stunned by the body transformation. One fan commented, “Molly, not only did you lose Kelly, but you lost a lot of weight and look fabulous. Hope you are happy with your choices and I wish you well with your lingerie line. Good luck!”

Molly ended her partnership with her ex-best friend Cynthia Decker

After over 15 years of friendship and business partnership, Molly and Cynthia are done. The 90 Day Fiancé duo had a falling out in November 2022, around the same time she ended her relationship with Kelly. During those years of friendship, they have been together as business partners in their boutique, LiviRae Lingerie, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The duo even had a reality TV show on the Lifetime network in 2013 called Double Divas, which documented the drama at the boutique. For many seasons, the besties were also a staple on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, thanks to their funny commentary.

Molly posted on the LiviRae Instagram account on Dec. 13, 2022, that their store is still up and running. “Please note regardless of internal changes, we are still very much in business and our doors are open and we are operating as normal,” Molly wrote.

90 Day Fiancé fans are happy to see Molly picking up the pieces of her broken relationships and living life on her terms. Talk about a glow-up.