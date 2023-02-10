‘90 Day Fiancé’: Police Get Involved in Dispute Between Molly Hopkins and Ex-Best Friend Cynthia Decker

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Molly Hopkins and her former best friend Cynthia Decker got into a major dispute after parting ways on their business together. Police were called during the argument; here’s what went down between the former besties.

Cynthia Decker and Molly Hopkins, ’90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk’ | TLC

Why Molly and Cynthia aren’t friends anymore

After over 15 years of friendship and business partnership, it’s over between Molly and Cynthia. The 90 Day Fiancé duo had a falling out in November 2022. They have been together as business partners in their boutique, LiviRae Lingerie, in Kennesaw, Georgia.

In 2013, the duo even had their own reality TV show on the Lifetime network called Double Divas, which documented the drama at the boutique. For many seasons, the besties were also a staple on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk for their funny commentary.

Molly posted on the LiviRae Instagram account on December 13, 2022, that their store is still up and running. “Please note regardless of internal changes, we are still very much in business and our doors are open and we are operating as normal,” Molly wrote.

Molly’s friendship with Cynthia ended around the same time that her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown, ended after two years of dating.

Police respond to a dispute at Molly and Cynthia’s boutique

According to the police report obtained by InTouch, the police responded to a call at Molly and Cynthia’s business, LiviRae Lingerie, around noon on Jan. 22. Officer M.P. Brown of the Cobb County Police Department detailed the dispute between Molly and Cynthia.

The police reports reveal that the former Pillow Talk duo was arguing over an employee, Angelique Benton. Molly had fired Benton for allegedly stealing from the lingerie boutique. Cynthia had rehired Benton as she believed the “allegations were false.” Cynthia told the officer that she and Molly’s relationship has been strained since “parting ways in the business.”

Molly’s daughter Olivia wanted the employee removed from the store

Since Molly was in Florida at the time, her 22-year-old daughter, Olivia, stepped in and wanted the Cobb Police Department to aid in “Angelique’s removal.”

“Olivia gave a similar account of events, and I informed Olivia that this was a civil issue between owners and that we could not remove Angelique from LiviRae’s,” Officer Brown revealed.

“I further advised Olivia that she should stay away from Cynthia when she is at the store in order to keep the incident from escalating. Both Cynthia and Olivia wanted to have documentation of the incident for their records,” the officer concluded.

There has been a lot of drama since a separate incident occurred between Olivia and Molly’s ex-boyfriend, Kelly. He allegedly “choke slammed” Olivia at LiviRae on Nov. 21, 2022. Since that incident, Molly and Kelly have split up.