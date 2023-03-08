Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Could Be Changing After Legal Decision

Changes may be in store for Meghan Markle’s Archetypes Spotify podcast due to a denied trademark application. Why the Duchess of Sussex’s application to trademark the word, “Archetypes,” has been denied plus why it may not mean the end of the podcast’s current name.

Meghan Markle’s Archewell Audio trademark application for the word ‘Archetypes’ has been denied

Celebrities trademarking things is nothing new but in a recent development for Meghan, her application to trademark “Archetypes” has reportedly been refused (via Newsweek). On Jan. 18, Meghan’s production company learned its application, submitted in 2022, had been refused by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The reason? A “likelihood of confusion” with a current trademark. Meaning Meghan’s application to trademark “Archetypes” is too similar, namely “identical in appearance, sound, and meaning” to one Project Miracle IP Holdings registered in May 2018.

However, the road to trademarking “Archetypes” isn’t necessarily over for Meghan. There’s an April 2023 deadline for Archewell Audio to either continue with the application, extend it, or abandon it altogether.

Archewell Audio will have to convince U.S. trademark office there will no confusion amid possibility of legal action

She's here ✨ Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex brings us a new podcast. Welcome to Archetypes https://t.co/6qNeebTGxQ pic.twitter.com/T9BvTkTAOS — Spotify (@Spotify) August 23, 2022

So what’s next for Meghan and Archetypes given the state of the trademark application? According to Paul Cox, an intellectual property lawyer and partner at the legal firm, Foot Anstey, there’s a way to “overcome the refusal.” Archewell Audio would have to submit “arguments” to “persuade the examiner there is no likelihood of confusion with the earlier mark.”

Meanwhile, Project Miracle IP Holdings, the U.S.-based company with the current “Archetypes” trademark, may claim Meghan’s podcast infringed on their trademark “if they were concerned.” Although Cox noted legal action is typically costly and, therefore, not something they’d do without “detailed consideration.”

Ultimately, if they feel Meghan’s Archetypes podcast wouldn’t be the source of any “commercial damage” they “may not be willing to invest the time, energy, and money to prevent its use even if they are able to do so.”

So, Archetypes may continue as usual with the same name while Archewell Audio may submit a “standard response” to the denied trademark application. If it doesn’t work, the podcast may go ahead without an official U.S. registration. Alternatively, they could also buy the rights from the current trademark holders.

Spotify hasn’t confirmed ‘Archetypes’ Season 2

Since Archetypes Season 1 wrapped in November 2022, Spotify hasn’t announced whether or not Meghan’s podcast will return for more episodes. However, in the November 2022 finale, the former Suits star suggested it wouldn’t be the end of the podcast.

“We are working on other ways to keep the conversation going,” Meghan told listeners. “But, just know that, as we close out this season of Archetypes that I thank you. Thank you for listening and learning with me. This has been liberating and healing, and it has been fun.”

Some say Meghan might turn Archetypes into a book. In the meantime, Meghan and Prince Harry seem to be moving toward scripted content as part of their Netflix partnership.