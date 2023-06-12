Following reports that the Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast is getting the ax, royal commentators are weighing in on what they thought of 'Archetypes.'

There are multiple reports that Meghan Markle‘s Archetypes podcast on Spotify will not be renewed for a second season. Now some royal commentators, who are podcast hosts themselves, are giving their take on why Prince Harry’s wife‘s podcast tanked in popularity.

Here’s what they had to say about the Sussexes being “incredibly boring” and Meghan trying to portray something different than what reality is.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City | James Devaney/GC Images

After stepping down from their roles in the royal family in 2020 and moving to the other side of the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify.

The pair agreed to produce and release content for Netflix including their docuseries Harry & Meghan while the duchess launched Archetypes on Spotify. The podcast debuted in August 2022 but failed to maintain a top position and dropped to No. 22 by November, and a commentator thinks she knows why.

When discussing the reasons why Archetypes was reportedly being canceled, To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield did not mince words.

“I think innately Harry and Meghan are incredibly boring,” she told Sky News Australia. “It’s hard to listen to a woman preach about feminism when you know that she elevated herself through marrying a prince. And the reason that she has the platform to preach down at you is because she married [Harry] and that’s really the only reason she has that opportunity.

Meghan Markle speaking on stage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

“But I think at their core Prince Harry and Meghan are not very interesting. They don’t want to share more about themselves and being more relatable … and people are just kind of over millionaires complaining about their 16 bathrooms and how the waiter at Chilli’s didn’t recognize them or whatever it is they’re going to complain about today.”

Royal correspondent says Meghan didn’t offer anything ‘groundbreaking’ in her podcast

Royal correspondent Daisy Cousens also weighed in on the subject.

She opined that the problem with Meghan’s podcast is that the duchess was “trying to be edgy and a feminist, but she was just rehashing culture war battles that were fought and won years ago.

Meghan Markle visits the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Technology Park | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“We all know it’s mean and bad to call women a ‘bimbo.’ We all agree that it is bad to punish women for being ambitious. There was nothing groundbreaking that she was covering there, but she was posing as this sort of radical feminist … and we’re all listening going ‘We get it. We agree. Move on. Talk about something interesting.”

Cousens added: “Remember, there was speculation that actually Spotify was faking the No. 1 ranking of the podcast because the podcast itself was up there at No. 1. But if you looked at the individual episodes they were way down the list, which left Spotify users scratching their heads … It made absolutely no sense. So it’s a sorry conclusion, I think, for Meghan Markle and her Spotify endeavor.”