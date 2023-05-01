Meghan Markle’s Talent Agency Signing Prompts Question About Prince Harry: ‘It’s Unclear’

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle signed with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).

The move has prompted an entertainment expert to wonder why Prince Harry hasn’t also signed with the talent agency.

“Meghan will become the public face of the couple when it comes to their entertainment industry pursuits,” the expert said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle has signed with a talent agency. But that doesn’t mean she’s gearing up to return to acting. (Sorry, Suits fans.) What the Duchess of Sussex is set to do amid the deal signing and why it has an expert wondering about Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is ‘looking to zero in on her enterprise efforts’ by signing with WME

On April 27, Variety exclusively reported Meghan’s inked a deal with WME. The outlet, whom the 41-year-old previously spoke to in an October 2022 interview, said she’s “looking to zero in on her enterprise efforts.”

Per Variety, Meghan’s WME team will consist of three prominent names within the agency. First, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, the inspiration for Jeremy Piven’s Entourage character. Second, Brad Slater, the agency’s “rep and brand architect” for Dwayne Johnson. And third, Jill Smoller, agent to Meghan’s friend Serena Williams.

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” the agency said in an April 27 tweet.

As for details regarding the signing, WME shared in a subsequent Twitter post that “ the agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

WME will also rep the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell. According to the report, “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored. Acting will not be an area of focus.”

Entertainment expert says it’s ‘unclear’ why Prince Harry’s not in on the deal too

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

“It’s unclear why Prince Harry hasn’t signed also,” Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert and MarkMeets founder, told Newsweek. “I could expect him to follow suit…it’s possible that he has/will and it simply hasn’t been announced yet.”

Boardman continued, saying the Duke of Sussex might go another way. “Alternatively, it’s possible that he has chosen to pursue different career opportunities or that he simply doesn’t want to be represented by the same agency as Meghan.”

Whatever the reason, “Meghan will become the public face of the couple when it comes to their entertainment industry pursuits.”

However, the expert did add Harry and Meghan “previously stated that they want to work together on a number of projects, so it’s likely that they will continue to collaborate in some way.”

Meghan’s talent agency signing signals she’s eager for ‘new opportunities’



In the wake of the canceled-before-it-started Pearl series and Archetypes Season 1, more “high-profile projects” could be in Meghan’s future, given the latest development.

“This move suggests that Meghan is again interested in pursuing new opportunities,” Boardman said. “WME is a major talent agency, they have connections and expertise in the entertainment industry that could help her secure high-profile projects.”

“Being represented by a top agency could increase her visibility and help her rebuild her brand in the industry,” he continued.

“It’s important to remember that Meghan had a successful career as an actress before her marriage,” Boardman added. “And signing with a talent agency is a logical step for someone looking to continue or expand their career in the entertainment industry.”

Amid the announcement of Meghan’s talent agency signing is the impending coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III. Harry’s headed to England for the May 6 ceremony while Meghan remains in California.