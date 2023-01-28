Prince Harry Revealed What He and Meghan Markle Get From In-N-Out Burger: ‘So Good!’

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle shared in 2022 that she and Prince Harry like to stop at In-N-Out Burger, where the staff knows their order.

Prince Harry later revealed in a 2023 interview what he and Meghan Markle get from In-N-Out Burger.

Meghan Markle regularly cooks for Prince Harry and their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Eating like royalty doesn’t have to cost a fortune or require a professional chef. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are In-N-Out Burger fans. Ahead, what they order from the West Coast restaurant chain the Duke of Sussex calls “so good.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s In-N-Out Burger order includes burgers, fries, jalapeños, and more

Harry, 38, dropped bombshells in Spare, his memoir that debuted on Jan. 10, 2023, as well as promotional interviews. Besides speaking candidly about family drama and his life, the book’s release saw some lighter moments too. Among them, Harry disclosed what exactly he and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, order from In-N-Out Burger.

“In-N-Out is the best!” Harry told People. “I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries, and a Coke! And that’s just for me!”

As for Meghan, who once called french fries one of her “vices” along with wine, the father of two shared that her In-N-Out Burger order is a little different from his.

“Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños,” Harry said. “I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!”

Prince Harry Shares His and Meghan Markle's Go-to In-N-Out Burger Order: 'So Good!' pic.twitter.com/iRXqGR0bs8 — People (@people) January 11, 2023

Meghan Markle previously shared her and Prince Harry’s love for In-N-Out Burger in a 2022 interview

Before Harry shared his and Meghan’s exact In-N-Out Burger order, Meghan divulged just how much they like the burger chain. In an October 2022 Variety interview, she said they frequent one of the California locations between Los Angeles and the seaside enclave they’ve called home since 2020.

“There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods,” she told the publication. “It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them.”

Suggesting they’ve gone there not just a few times, Meghan added that at this particular In-N-Burger, “They know our order.”

Meghan enjoys making breakfast for Harry and their 2 kids every morning

When they’re not stopping by In-N-Out Burger for a bite to eat, Harry and Meghan can be found preparing meals at their Montecito, Calif., home. Meghan revealed on her podcast, Archetypes, that her typical day starts with cooking breakfast for Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1.

“I make breakfast for all three of them. It’s very important to me. I love doing it,” Meghan said on the Nov. 1 episode of her Spotify podcast. “It just to me feels like the greatest way to start the morning.”

Meghan also revealed Harry, Archie, and Lili aren’t the only ones in their house she cooks for every morning. “Then it’s like feed all three of the dogs because we just got another dog and then get Archie out the door to school,” she continued, describing mornings as a “whirlwind.”