Drew Barrymore has been very open about her feelings towards cosmetic surgery. But when she was younger, there was one movie that left her feeling like she’d gone under the knife, anyway.

Drew Barrymore was in excruciating pain doing ‘Big Miracle’

In 2012, Barrymore starred in the drama Big Miracle alongside John Krasinski. In the film, the talkshow host played a passionate environmental activist trying to save a group of whales in the arctic. The feature required Barrymore to be exposed to freezing temperatures constantly, which she admitted was difficult to act around.

“The director of this film, Ken Kwapis, he had us in Alaska on this ice flow, we felt like we were working in a snow globe theatre… I got to swim in freezing cold Alaskan waters with harbor seals…It felt like knives going into my body. It was insane,” Barrymore once told Good Morning America (via Contact Music).

Although when initially told what she’d be doing, Barrymore underestimated just how cold it’d be.

“They told me the temperature was 34 degrees [Fahrenheit] and I was like, ‘That doesn’t sound so bad.’ Then you get in and you’re like, ‘Ouch.’ I’m very bad at pretending or faking things, I really do want to transport myself and sort of believe in whatever scenario I’m in,” she said.

She joked that the cold also had an effect on her face. Barrymore could barely show emotion doing the movie, which made her look like she’d been injected botox.

“It was cold, I am not going to lie, it was cold. But it was fun – the scene after I get out of the water, I didn’t really explain it to anyone but I look like I have had about 20 years of Botox because my face is so frozen…Every time I watch that scene I am like, ‘Oh my God,'” she said. “My face was so frozen that I can barely get my lines out! It is so weird, I was trying to explain that I couldn’t move my face.”

Why Drew Barrymore will never get plastic surgery

Barrymore has confided that it’s unlikely she’ll ever get any work done. If only because she feels if she goes under the knife, she’ll never stop.

“I have an extremely addictive personality,” she once said in an interview with Glamour. “I’ve never done heroin, and I don’t want to get plastic surgery because I feel like they’re both very slippery slopes. I feel if I try either, I’m going to be dead really soon.”

Barrymore confided that she’s outright rejected offers to get even the slightest procedures done.

“Not messing with my face or chasing some unnatural beauty is a standard I live by. I have dark circles under my eyes. I was at my dermatologist’s recently who said to me, ‘Can I shoot some Juvederm up there? It will raise the skin and it won’t be so sunken, which is causing the darkness to look worse, because it’s lower than the natural light that is hitting it.’ And I went: ‘No, but I’m gonna go home and start highlighting under my eyes, so thank you for the tip,'” she remembered.

Although Barrymore doesn’t judge others for getting procedures done, she does think it’s dangerous for people to get plastic surgery when they’re too young. The E.T. star embraces aging, especially after having a few kids of her own.

“I feel ageing is a privilege. It’s about how to do it gracefully, with humor, self-love and a respect for the process, and that’s always been really important to me. Then I started having girls and I thought, thank god these were my initial instincts. Now I can carry them out in an even more deep and profound way,” she said.