Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a photo from their final night in Canada as part of the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games.

A single photo can say a lot. Apparently that’s the case with an image that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released from their trip to Canada. A body language expert analyzed the snapshot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their final appearance at the 2025 Invictus Games countdown celebration. In it, there were “signals” and certain body language movements that spoke the “loudest.”

Harry and Meghan radiated ‘glamour and status’ at the 2025 Invictus Games One Year To Go Dinner

Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go Dinner to close out three days in Canada.

Held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Feb. 16, 2024, Four Host First Nations, Invictus Games Foundation members, sponsors, and government representatives joined Harry and Meghan. Michael Bublé even serenaded Harry with a cheeky rendition of “My Way.”

Unlike previous outings where they greeted competitors and members of the public or even tried out some wheelchair curling and adaptive skiing—two new additions to the games starting in 2025—Harry and Meghan dressed up for the occasion.

Harry wore a suit and tie, while Meghan wore an olive green gown from the Canadian brand Greta Constantine. After the evening out, the pair released a photo to People from the gala showing them smiling at their table.

Body language expert Judi James examined the image, identifying “clear non-verbal signals radiating from their choice of this photo.”

“Firstly, the sense of glamour and status,” she told Mirror.

“This is not a couple out on the slopes chatting to organisers [sic] and competitors or posing with some of the Games’ actual heroes,” James said. Rather, “this is Harry and Meghan looking feted and regal and posing as the centre [sic] of attention.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘twinning’ at the Invictus Games gala dinner hinted their relationship is ‘very strong’

According to James, Harry and Meghan looked in sync at the One Year to Go Dinner, which hinted at where they’re at in their relationship.

“The second signal is a relationship one. This pose shows Harry and Meghan using body language twinning, sitting in similar poses with matching smiles of delight.” “Mirroring suggests like-minded thinking and a sense that they are a very strong and unified double act,” James explained.

She also noted how cameras captured Meghan “throwing” her husband “frequent glances and even touching his cheek.”

Overall, their beaming smiles showed “matching states of happiness.”

“Lastly, it’s those smiles that speak the loudest,” James said. She went on to reference Harry and Meghan’s comment via a spokesperson about not being “broken.”

“If the couple want[s] to send a message of ‘we will not be broken,’ this would be an ideal photo to endorse that. The similar poses, the success and the glamour, and those happy, carefree smiles are all on-brand with that projected message.”

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 are scheduled for Feb. 8-16, 2025.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.