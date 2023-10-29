Keep track of Jasmine and Gino, Nikki and Justin, and the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast outside of the show.

TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé is back for its 10th season of celebrating love across borders. This season follows seven couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process. Each pair of lovebirds has 90 days from the time the non-American partner arrives in the U.S. to tie the knot. But there’s a chance that not everyone will make it to the altar. As you watch their stories unfold on TV, you can also keep up with them outside the show. Here’s where to follow the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast on Instagram.

Gino and Jasmine

Jasmine and Gino from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Gino and Jasmine aren’t new to the 90 Day franchise, having previously appeared on two seasons of Before the 90 Days. Their relationship is tumultuous and may get even more so as Jasmine, who is from Panama, adjusts to life in Detroit.

Follow Jasmine on Instagram at @jasminepanama.

Follow Gino on Instagram at @gpalazz2.

Rob and Sophie

Rob and Sophie from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Sophie and Rob connected on social media and soon fell in love. Now, she’s moving from the U.K. to the U.S. so they can be together. But Sophie’s privileged upbringing hasn’t prepared her for the gritty reality of Rob’s life in LA – or the lack of an indoor bathroom in his studio apartment.

Follow Rob on Instagram at @robwarne_.

Follow Sophie on Instagram at @sophiesierra98.

Manuel and Ashley

Manuel and Ashley from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Ashley first met Manuel while she was studying abroad in Ecuador. They fell in love and got engaged, but the relationship fizzled when she returned home. Years later, they reconnected, and now Manuel is moving the the U.S. to be with Ashley (who also happens to be a witch).

Follow Ashley on Instagram at @ashleymichelle_90day. Manuel doesn’t have a public Instagram.

Nick and Devin

Nick and Devin from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Devin met Nick a few years ago on a solo trip to Sydney. A vacation fling blossomed into a real romance, and now Devin, who is originally from South Korea, is moving to be with Devin in Arkansas. Unfortunately, his family isn’t thrilled with his decision to move to the U.S. for love.

Follow Devin on Instagram at @devinhoofman.

Follow Nick on Instagram at @seungdoham_nick.

Justin and Nikki

Justin and Nikki from from ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Nikki first fell for her Moldovan boyfriend Justin 17 years ago. They clicked, but the time, he wasn’t comfortable dating a trans woman. The relationship ended, but Nikki and Justin recently reconnected, and they’ve decided to give their romance another shot.

Follow Nikki on Instagram at @nikkiexotika.

Follow Justin on Instagram at @justinmoldova.

The couple also has a shared Instagram at @reallifebarbieandken.

Anali and Clayton

Two years ago, Anali met Clayton on a language-learning app. Now, she’s moving from Peru to Kentucky so they can get married. But how will she react to sharing a one-bedroom apartment with both her future husband and his mom?

Follow Clayton on Instagram at @claytonclark90df.

Anali’s Instagram is set to private.

Citra and Sam

’90 Day Fiance’ Season 10 | TLC

Citra and Sam met two years ago on a dating app. He proposed to her on his first visit to Indonesia, and now they’re ready to tie the know. But her dad needs to sign off on his daughter’s marriage, and he might not approve once he learns of Sam’s past.

Citra and Sam don’t have a public Instagram presence.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

