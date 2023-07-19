Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards get along in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Season 2. Is there any possibility for romance?

MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 shows where Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards are in 2023. The exes got their start on 16 and Pregnant when Maci was pregnant with their son, Bentley. Now, in the new season of The Next Chapter, Maci and Ryan are getting along better than ever. Could the exes get back together?

Will ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 stars Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards get back together?

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards have a long history, and they’re both featured in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. They were dating when they were originally featured on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. So, where do they stand now? Is there any chance that Maci and Ryan could get back together?

Maci and Ryan will not be getting back together in 2023. Maci married her husband, Taylor McKinney, in 2016, and the two remain happily married in 2023. The married couple has two children together — Jayde and Maverick — and Taylor has also developed a close relationship with Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley. Additionally, the couple purchased property together in 2022, and they had a clothing line together in the past.

As for Ryan, he’s no longer with his wife, Mackenzie Edwards. It’s unclear if he’s single heading into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. But it seems likely that he’s not dating anyone in 2023, as he was sentenced to a year in prison in April 2023 following harassment charges.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards divorced after 6 years of marriage

Mackenzie Edwards is unlikely to be featured in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2. She filed for divorce against Ryan Edwards on Feb. 27, 2023, following six years of marriage. She was also granted a temporary restraining order that same day. Ryan and Mackenzie have two children together — Jagger and Stella.

Ryan initially gave MTV fans reasons to worry about his marriage when he wrote derogatory comments about Mackenzie on social media in January 2023. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys,” he posted on Mackenzie’s Instagram, according to E! News. “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don’t you know what happens when you lay with dogs?”

It’s unclear if Mackenzie and Maci have a relationship after Mackenzie’s divorce from Ryan. Ryan and Maci’s son, Bentley, likely has a close relationship with Jagger and Stella, so it seems likely that Maci and Mackenzie will remain in each other’s lives in some capacity.

Maci Bookout attended her ex’s court hearing in June 2023

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards likely aren’t getting back together in the future, but Maci attended Ryan’s court hearing in June 2023. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 mom was in the courtroom along with Ryan’s parents, Larry and Jen Edwards.

“As Bentley’s mom, it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan but Bentley as well,” Maci told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Ryan attended court in June to discuss four charges against him. One charge was for harassment against Mackenzie Edwards, one charge was for possession of a controlled substance, and the two other charges were in relation to crimes he committed days after leaving rehab. He remained in jail since April 2023 for leaving rehab early and violating his probation. While Maci reportedly attended the hearing, Mackenzie did not.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

