Ryan Edwards legal troubles are continuing to mount. Months after leaving jail, he has been accused of sending threatening messages to his ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

2024 seems to be starting off just like 2023 for Ryan Edwards. The troubled former Teen Mom star spent much of 2023 in and out of courtrooms and rehab. While Edwards appeared to be keeping mostly out of trouble to finish up 2023, he is allegedly back to his old tricks. Edwards’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, filed a report accusing Edwards of sending threatening text messages.

Ryan Edwards accused of sending menacing messages to ex-wife

According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, the problem started on Jan. 31. Reportedly, Edwards contacted Standifer to let her know he’d be coming by to pick up a computer cord. Standifer called the police and asked for a unit to be on standup when he arrived.

Police were present when Edwards entered the home and attempted to locate the cord. Police left with Edwards, but it appears their presence irritated him. He reportedly did not find what he was looking for.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer | MTV/YouTube

Standifer called the police to report a series of ominous messages sent by Edwards after he left. He threatened her home, suggested no one would “survive,” and then later said he’d be returning to the house to collect weapons he claimed she was holding. Standifer told police the only weapon at the property was a personal handgun.

Teen Mom fans who have followed Edwards’ assorted legal troubles over the years have voiced concerns. Several Reddit users find the former TV personality’s sudden need for a computer cord from the house strange. Some viewers theorize that Edwards was never interested in a cord. Rather, they think he was looking for something illegal and was angered when police met him at the property.

New details from the ‘Teen Mom’ couple’s troubled marriage surface

While the latest text messages are certainly ominous, they are apparently nothing compared to what Standifer said she endured at the hands of Edwards. According to OK! Magazine, Standifer told an officer that she wanted a patrol car close to her home when Edwards visited to pick something up because of his past behavior. According to the publication, Standifer told an officer that Edwards tried to stab her last year.

Edwards also destroyed the couple’s home after he left in 2023. Body cam footage of the house showed cabinets pulled apart, furniture flipped over, and menacing messages scrolled across the walls. The footage also showed children’s toys that had been destroyed. Standifer has three children living with her. She shares her two younger children, Jagger and Stella, with Edwards. Her eldest child, Hudson, is from a previous relationship.

Standifer was granted an order of protection against Edwards in 2023. She filed for divorce in March. The process is still ongoing. Edwards spent some time behind bars before he was transferred to a rehab and then a halfway house. He met his current partner during his rehab stint. While Mackenzie Standifer has never been a fan favorite, Teen Mom viewers have been highly critical of how the judicial system has dealt with Edwards, his drug use, and his menacing behavior toward Standifer.