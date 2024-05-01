Singer Rita Ora is jet-setting the world in honor of her new haircare line, TYPEBEA, and her street style is stunning.

Rita Ora has been posting on social media at all hours as she jetsets around the world, promoting her new haircare line, TYPEBEA. First in Sydney, then in London, the British singer-songwriter launched the new brand with Vida Glow founder Anna Lahey. Not only did Ora’s beautiful hair take center stage during her recent media appearances, but her gorgeous figure and signature style also stunned onlookers.

Rita Ora and Anna Lahey at the TYPEBEA launch party | 1st photo: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: MEGA/GC Images

Rita Ora‘s golden skin absolutely glowed as she arrived at the TYPEBEA Launch Party in London on April 29. The 33-year-old wore a creamy taupe corset and chocolate wide-leg trousers as she entered Old Sessions House. She accessorized with sheer chocolate-brown opera gloves and a matching belt. Ora added large gold hoops, gold bangles, and a gold statement ring to her ensemble. She skipped a necklace, opting for a bare, hydrated decolletage.

Rita Ora at Old Sessions House in London | Dave Benett/Getty Images for TYPEBEA

Ora wore her hair in an ear-length golden brown bob for the London Launch Party. If there was ever a time to highlight her healthy, shiny hair, it was now. The “Hot Right Now” singer launched TYPEBEA as a “root-to-tip revolution serving hair growth, health, and confidence for everyone.”

Rita Ora and Anna Lahey at the launch of TYPEBEA on April 29, 2024 | Dave Benett/Getty Images for TYPEBEA

The four-piece product line caters to all hair types.” Ora elaborated on her Instagram, stating, “The relationship we have with our hair is so personal. For me, it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity, and confidence. Throughout my career, I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style … But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been.”

Rita Ora and Anna Lahey at Sephora WEST, White City in London | Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sephora

Continuing her London tour, Rita Ora and Anna Lahey stopped by a London Sephora to greet fans and answer questions. The Masked Singer judge continued her pants-forward streak with latte-colored tailored trousers and a cropped black blazer with oversized shoulders.

She and Lahey explained how they joined forces after forming “a very natural friendship” at a 2021 Vida Glow event, as Lahey told Women’s Health. “When I was telling [Ora] my story, which started with my experiences with hair loss, she related in a way and shared all of the hair traumas she’s had throughout her career. Naturally, that was the very beginning inspiration for TYPEBEA.”

Rita Ora and Natalia Vodianova at an event on April 30, 2024 | Dave Benett/Getty Images for Locals

Ora also attended a special event in London over the weekend. She joined Natalia Vodianova to discuss her upbringing, celebrity status, and TYPEBEA. The “Create What You Wish Existed” breakfast saw the “Let You Love Me” singer and Russian model-philanthropist chat at the members-only White City House. Ora wore a greige tweed suit and a simple white tank top with a lace strap. She paired the outfit with silver heels and silver dangle earrings.

Anna Lahey and Rita Ora arrive at The Ace Hotel on April 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. | Don Arnold/WireImage

Earlier in the month, Ora and Lahey stunned in coordinating all-black outfits to celebrate the TYPEBEA launch in Australia. Arriving at Sydney’s The Ace Hotel, the duo held hands and greeted fans. Ora wore a skintight black gown with an asymmetrical necklace. She posted photos of the event with the caption, “Guys, I can’t BELIEVE I’ve just launched my brand new haircare brand @typebea. It’s been a massive roller coaster, but I couldn’t be happier with how the launch turned out. Sydney, I will be back very soon.”