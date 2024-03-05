Prince William's reportedly going to 'stick to his guns' as Kate Middleton's recovery from surgery has some asking for 'more information.'

Prince William’s reportedly “determined” to keep Kate Middleton “out of the limelight.” Amid speculation and calls for more details on his wife’s recovery after a “planned” abdominal surgery in January 2024, the 41-year-old is holding his ground. A friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales claims William’s not “big” on “doing stuff” British tabloids want him to do.

Conspiracy theories and speculation about Kate have William ‘more determined to stick to his guns’

Kate hasn’t made a public appearance since December 2023. Not even in so much as a behind-the-scenes photo from her ongoing recovery to quiet chatter online. It seems William’s prepared to ride out the rest of his wife’s time off changing nothing, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

“The newspapers are always telling the family how to run their press operations,” a friend of William and Kate’s said. “This time — surprise, surprise — they seem to think it would be a good idea for the royal family to give them more information about Kate. William isn’t a big one for doing stuff because the Daily Mail says he should.”

The same, they said, goes for the speculation on social media that’s intensified dramatically as Kate’s retreat from the spotlight continues. (She’s expected to be on a break from royal duties until after Easter, or March 31, 2024.

“If William has read any of this stuff, it will only make him more determined to stick to his guns and keep his wife out of the limelight while she recovers,” the insider said. “The stuff people are writing is toxic.”

Only a select few ‘know exactly what is going on’ with Kate

Wondering what exactly is going in with Kate as she continues her recovery? Prepare to be “disappointed,” a former royal staffer said.

While the internet continues to speculate on the state of Kate’s health, it seems only a small number of people actually know what’s going on with the royal mother of three.

“Anyone who expects the Palace to suddenly start giving lengthy updates on Kate will be disappointed,” the insider said. “The principal aim of her being sequestered is to guard her privacy.”

“I’m sure the press hate it because it is working,” they added. “There is a really, really small bubble of people who know exactly what is going on.”

The comments follow a very brief update on Kate’s recovery from the palace. After William opted not to attend his godfather’s memorial on Feb. 27, 2024, at the last minute due to a personal matter, the palace said Kate continues to be doing well.

As many online asked, “Where is Kate Middleton?” amid conspiracy theories and much speculation, the palace reiterated its initial statement from Jan. 16, 2024, announcing the 42-year-old’s hospitalization.

“As we have been clear since our initial statement in January, we shall not be providing a running commentary or providing daily updates,” the palace said on Feb. 29, 2024.

Previously, the palace highlighted Kate’s desire to “maintain as much normality for her children as possible.” Therefore, they said, updates would only be shared when “significant new information” came about.