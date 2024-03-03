Meghan Markle 'can say, 'Oh, I didn't mean it like that,'' to a quote from 'Archetypes' an author called a 'veiled reference' to royal life.

Meghan Markle once made what a commentator called a “clever” dig at the “restrictions” of royal life. All it took was 15 words from the Duchess of Sussex on her Archetypes podcast. Ahead, what Meghan told listeners about continuing to grow. Plus, what’s next for Archetypes and Meghan’s future in podcasting.

Meghan referenced a quote about being a ‘seed’ on the ‘Archetypes’ finale

On the Archetypes Season 1 finale, what would turn out to be the last installment of the podcast, Meghan reflected on everything she learned along the way. Not just about guests, who ranged from Trevor Noah and Paris Hilton to Mariah Carey, but also herself.

“I feel seen. I had never considered that in using my voice that I would feel seen, but I do,” Meghan said in the Nov. 29, 2023, episode.

“Many moons ago, I heard a quote that I will share with you today,” Meghan continued. “Because as we talk about labels, tropes, and boxes that some may try to squeeze you into and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don’t quite fit the full person you are …”

“This is what I wanted to leave you with. It’s from a couplet within a piece of writing by Greek poet [Dinos] Christianopoulos. And he says, ‘What didn’t you do to bury me/but you forgot that I was a seed.’”

“To that point, my friend, keep growing, and I’ll see you on the flip side,” she concluded.

An author has since called Meghan’s remark a ‘veiled reference’ to the ‘restrictions’ of royal life

Speaking to the U.K.’s Sun, royal biographer and commentator Phil Dampier claimed the quote may have been Meghan’s way of subtly taking aim at royal life.

“I’m sure that it was a veiled reference to the restrictions of the royal family,” he said. “It’s a clever way of doing it because she’s not directly saying something.”

“People can still read into it what they like,” the author said. “Then, if anyone takes offense, she can say, ‘Oh, I didn’t mean it like that.’”

Meghan has another podcast on the way and a new home for ‘Archetypes’

In the wake of Spotify and the Sussexes parting ways, Meghan is returning to podcasting. Deadline reported in February 2024 that Archetypes has a new home at Lemonada Media, the company behind Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Samantha Bee, and Elyse Myers’ popular podcasts.

Lemonada Media will distribute Archetypes Season 1 on all podcast and audio platforms per the report. Additionally, Meghan has a “dynamic” new podcast “in the works.”

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works,” she continued.

“I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family,” Meghan concluded.