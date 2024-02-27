According to a royal commentator, sharing a glimpse into a “private moment” could be good for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Why? Because the couple would potentially “keep the rumor mill from spinning” as the Princess of Wales continues recovering following a January 2024 abdominal surgery. Ahead, the commentator’s advice and Kate’s reason for keeping the details of her hospitalization private.

It could be ‘worth their while’ for William and Kate to release a photo

A photo may be an important step as Kate, 42, continues to recover after undergoing a “planned” abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024. Speaking to the U.K.’s Sky News, royal commentator Jack Royston told anchor Kay Burley that a visual of Kate might be a wise move for her and William.

“[The Princess of Wales] is still recovering. We still haven’t seen her, we still haven’t seen a picture of her,” he said (via Newsweek).

Kate left The London Clinic on Jan. 28, 2024, after spending nearly two weeks in recovery. She’s continued recuperating at her and William’s home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England, where the pair live with their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“I am starting to wonder if it might be worth their while considering whether they could release something that had been taken at a calm private moment,” Royston said. “Just to reassure people that she is OK.”

In doing so, the commentator explained, the photo could “keep the rumor mill from spinning.” Indeed, there has been much speculation surrounding Kate’s condition since Kensington Palace announced Kate’s surgery on Jan. 17, 2024.

There have been many reports on what caused Kate to have surgery and how long the period of recovery might be, among other things, as the palace shared few details.

Meanwhile, other British royals have been making headlines for health updates. Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles III, entered the hospital around the same.

The 75-year-old monarch went to The London Clinic to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. It led to a cancer diagnosis and treatment, which is ongoing.

Additionally, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, announced her skin cancer diagnosis the same month.

As for why not much has been released on Kate’s condition, Kensington Palace said in their initial statement the mother of three wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy for George, Charlotte, and Louis, who didn’t visit their mom in the hospital.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the palace said in the Jan. 17 statement. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” they added.

Since then, there’s been one update on Kate’s recovery. The palace released a short update on Jan. 29, 2024, saying Kate had returned home from the hospital, where she’s “making good progress.”

William mentioned Kate at the 2024 BAFTA Awards

While Kate’s remained out of the spotlight since undergoing surgery, William’s made several public appearances, including one at the BAFTA Awards. As president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, William attended the ceremony alone on Feb. 18, 2024.

There, William alluded to Kate’s recovery and presumably King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, saying he arrived at the ceremony having watched “the fewest I’ve ever done before, annoyingly” among the year’s nominated movies.

“I’ve had other things on my mind,” William said. “It’s been a bit, a bit like that,” he added, gesturing with his hand. “But hopefully, I’ll catch up.”

Also during the BAFTAs, William apologized for his wife’s absence, saying:

I’m sorry Catherine’s not here. She does love the BAFTAs,” noting they typically watch the nominated films together.