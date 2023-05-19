‘American Idol’: Wé Ani’s Father Calls Katy Perry a Bully for an ‘Undeserved Snarky Response’

ABC’s American Idol 2023 finale is nearly here, and fans can watch Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Megan Danielle fight for the win. Unfortunately, while Wé Ani made the top five singers, America didn’t vote her to move forward into the top three. Since her exit, her father posted to Instagram about Katy Perry’s alleged bullying. Here’s what he wrote.

Wé Ani’s father wrote about Katy Perry’s alleged bullying in ‘American Idol’ 2023 on Instagram

Wé Ani in ‘American Idol’ 2023 | ABC/Eric McCandless

Wé Ani is certainly talented, as she nearly made it into the American Idol 2023 finale. Unfortunately, she couldn’t gather enough votes to get into the top 3 and fight for the win. Now, her father’s taking to Instagram to point out Katy Perry’s alleged cruel treatment of his daughter.

The post, posted to Reddit, begins with her father talking about the moment when Wé first witnessed Perry in person. “Several years ago, an impressionable teenager was in Chaplin Studios to record an Apple recording for her tenure on The Voice as the youngest minor finalist that year,” he wrote. He then said that after the recording session, his daughter was baffled when she saw Perry, her idol, in person. “My daughter was extremely excited and that made her day worthwhile,” he continued.

He then jumped to the present day, where Wé came face to face with Perry for American Idol 2023. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned. “The young girl known as Wé McDonald now known as Wé Ani stood in front of someone who she had once idolized devastated her by an undeserved snarky response as a redirect to critiquing her show performance,” he continued. He went on to call it a “dagger in the heart.”

Wé’s father finished the post by calling Perry a “regular bully” who attacked his daughter “as a child.”

“No acknowledgment or apology, just a collar pop and a shoulder brush,” he wrote.

Fans don’t agree with the post

American Idol 2023 fans on Reddit don’t agree with Wé Ani’s father’s assessment of what happened between her and Katy Perry. Many of the fans said they couldn’t remember a moment when Perry mistreated Wé. If anything, viewers think the judges are generally easier on the contestants now than they were years prior.

“What do they want Katy to do?? Praise her uncontrollably without any side critique?” a fan commented. “I swear the contestant these days are so pampered. You wanna be a star, you have to deal with this stuff.”

“When did Katy ever say anything harsh to her?” another fan wrote. “These judges act like they are judging a preschool talent show at times.”

Wé hasn’t addressed her father’s outburst, and it seems unlikely that she will in the future.

American Idol Season 21 finale airs Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

